REVIEW: ‘One Of Them Days’ Is A Refreshing Take On Buddy Comedy

Courtesy Sony

In the first Black women buddy comedy since the Robert Townsend-directed B.A.P.S., (1997) One Of Them Days gives us exactly what we need in two Black female leads—dynamic chemistry, laugh-out-loud moments, and an unapologetic celebration of sisterhood that feels both real and fresh. Issa Rae’s latest production offering is a love letter to Black joy and sisterhood, a reminder of the unshakeable bond that can carry two women through even the most chaotic of days.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of modern-day Los Angeles, the film stars KeKe Palmer as Dreux, a quick-witted and resourceful hustler, and SZA in her first major acting role as Alyssa, her free-spirited best friend. The story revolves around their desperate attempt to pay their overdue rent within a few hours, a mission that propels them into a whirlwind of chaotic and hilarious misadventures. From dodging a notorious gang member to getting denied from a shady payday loan chain, the pair’s journey is as unpredictable as it is entertaining.

“There’s so many stories and adventures that my friends and I have gotten into, and Syreeta Singleton, who wrote the script, is from this particular neighborhood, and had her adventures in this neighborhood, this is about her and her friends, and we haven’t had a real buddy comedy–a buddy comedy led by Black women since B.A.P.S.,” Rae says to an audience of moviegoers. “Mind you, buddy comedy means two women, obviously we had Girls Trip, which was hilarious, but this was kinda overdue, and even the fact that you can name Black-female led buddy comedy on one hand. So if we were going to make one I was definitely going to set it in beautiful LA,” Rae adds.

The plot’s pacing is masterful. Rae, who produced the screenplay, ensures that each twist and turn not only adds to the hilarity but also deepens our understanding of Dreux and Alyssa’s friendship. The comedy is sharp, rooted in a mix of relatable humor and absurdity that feels quintessentially Rae. There’s a scene where the duo is trying to get their rent money back from Alyssa’s conniving and cheating boyfriend, which perfectly encapsulates the blend of wit and physical comedy that makes the film so memorable. Palmer’s comedic timing against SZA’s laid-back delivery creates a rhythm that’s impossible not to enjoy.

Issa Rae on set of ‘One Of Them Days.’

The film feels like a spiritual successor to F. Gary Gray’s Friday (1995), blending its portrayal of a single chaotic day with a distinctly contemporary, female-driven perspective. Like Friday, One Of Them Days captures the essence of Los Angeles, its community, and its unique energy, grounding the absurdity of the plot in a world that feels vibrant and real.

Beyond the laughs, One Of Them Days excels in its ability to showcase the complexities of Black womanhood. Dreux and Alyssa are not merely comedic archetypes but fully fleshed-out characters with dreams, flaws, and histories that feel authentic. Dreux’s hustle to make ends meet is balanced by Alyssa’s journey of self-discovery, as both women navigate societal pressures and personal challenges. Their struggles are depicted with nuance, offering moments of reflection amid the chaos.

The film’s visual aesthetic also deserves recognition. Directed by Lawrence Lamont, One Of Them Days is a feast for the eyes, with cinematography that captures the beauty of Los Angeles’s urban landscape and the warmth of its community. Lamont’s directorial touch is evident in the film’s vibrant color palette, which reflects the energy and spirit of its characters. From the neon-lit party in the commons of their apartment complex, to the colorful neighborhood, the scenes are crafted with intention and care, and of course, Rae’s LA roots.

Of course, no buddy comedy is complete without a stellar supporting cast, and this film delivers. Lil Rel Howery shines as a hilarious yet manipulative sneakerhead, Katt Williams brings his signature comedic flair as a homeless man with a surprising payday loan backstory, Janelle James as a stripper-turned nurse, and Amin Joseph adds amusement as the gangster that Alyssa and Dreux steal from. These supporting performances enrich the story, providing layers of humor and emotion that elevate the film.

What sets One Of Them Days apart from its predecessors is its commitment to showcasing the joy of Black women without centering their experiences around trauma. While the characters face obstacles, the film remains a celebration of resilience and sisterhood. This tonal choice is a refreshing departure from the heavier narratives often associated with films featuring Black leads.

The soundtrack is a triumph, expertly blending contemporary radio hits with nostalgic gems to heighten the film’s energy. GloRilla’s “TGIF” and Migos’ “Fight Night” infuse electric energy, while 310babii’s “Soak City (Do It)” and Doechii’s “Nissan Altima” bring a fresh edge. Flo Milli’s “BGC” offers unapologetic confidence, and the Jackson Sisters’ timeless “I Believe in Miracles” adds a soulful, nostalgic touch. The mix is razor-sharp and culturally tuned, making the soundtrack as unforgettable as the story itself.

One Of Them Days is a celebration of friendship, identity, and the joy that comes from navigating life’s messiness with someone who understands you better than anyone else. It’s a film that affirms the value of Black women’s stories in cinema. In a genre that too often overlooks this perspective, KeKe Palmer and SZA deliver a performance that will undoubtedly inspire a new wave of buddy comedies centered on women of color.