ICYMI: 16 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

This past weekend was filled with head turning beauty moments. If it wasn’t the fairly-like beauty, where the glitz of iridescent eyeshadows and highlighters married baby-doll blush, then it was the pre-Grammy glam centered around nose contours, lifted brow bones, and classic neutral lips. All-in-all, celebrities leaned into the posh and proper in the last few days, which we added to our mood boards just in time for the awards shows, cocktail parties, and fashion weeks ahead.

To kick off the weekend, we double-tapped rapper Ice Spice’s beauty look, which blended both trends. The look encompassed opalescent, shimmery cheeks and a silk press with swooped-bangs. Artists Saweetie and Tyla picked sides, posting in sparkly pale pinks, posh body glitter and contoured blush. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer played it like Ice Spice, mingling with pink nail polish and warm shadows next to soft lips and fluffy lashes.

As for the pre-Grammy Gala glam? (say that three times fast). Celebrity looks were on a muted accord thanks to Victoria Monét, Coco Jones and Kelly Rowland’s brown-toned makeup looks. Although the beats were similar– with quaint variations like Chloe Bailey’s white-filled wing, or her sister Halle’s matte nude lipstick– the hairstyles gave a personalized touch. And speaking of hair, of course, we can’t fail to mention Tracee Ellis Ross’ slicked-back blunt bob and CityGirl JT’s diva-pumped hair-wrapped ponytail.

In case you missed it, flip through 16 celebrity beauty looks we double-tapped over the weekend.