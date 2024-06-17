ICYMI: 15 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Pomellato

This week’s beauty moments are squished between celebrities’ busy summer schedules, from MAC’s 30th VIVA Glam event to fashion week shows. In other words, some looks were more avant-garde, testing the standards of “acceptable” beauty. Meanwhile, others beautified themselves with high fashion hair and makeup fit for the front row. We saw Black swan makeup, heavy-hitting transformative hair, and short metallic nails to tie it all in.

At the top of our feed, Doja Cat’s larger-than-life, hairy Charlie Le Mindu costumes returned to the stage. This time? Blonde angel wings matched her banged wig. Bouncing off her experimental hair look, JT turned out in a powdered drag moment for VIVA Glam, sporting a bumped brown hairdo and super arched brows with pink eyeshadow. Then, a dramatic black eye look on Doechii juxtaposed her foundation-swiped eyebrows and powdery-white lips.

Models Ceval and Anok Yai showed off minimal makeup looks for fashion week. The former was in a middle parted wet look at the Acne Studios show and the latter attended Hermes in braids with a headband. The Acolyte’s Jodie Turner Smith visited Milan in a bald cut with pink shadow and a clear glazed lip. Teyana Taylor took romanticism more literally in an extra-long Valentine-esque red wig, with short metallic nails, to end the week.

