The Benefits Of Opting for Gel-X Nails Over Traditional Acrylics

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

With naked nails trending, using a nail extension system that looks natural can level up your no-nicure. Unlike traditional acrylics, which are known to be thick and heavy, Aprés Gel-X is a lightweight, ultra-thin, yet durable extension designed to elongate the appearance of your natural nail.

Seen all over the Met Gala red carpet last month, and the fingertips of your favorite celebrities (like Danielle Brooks and Zendaya), Gel-X is an innovative alternative to nail-damaging acrylics.

Below, ESSENCE breaks down Gel-X nails and how they compare to traditional acrylics.

What is Gel-X?

According to Aprés, Gel-X is the world’s first and only soft gel nail extension system. Unlike acrylics which must be filed off to remove, soft gel can be soaked off with acetone just like gel nail polish. “[Gel nail polish] tends to be softer and more flexible than acrylic, and [gel extensions] tend to be not as damaging,” nail artist and gel extension specialist Brittney Boyce tells Allure. This is because Gel-X is a nail extension modeled after gel polish, giving long, fake nails a more natural-looking appearance.

How does Gel-X differ from acrylics?

Switching from acrylics to Gel-X can feel like a big transition. “Acrylics became a fixture—a line item in my budget furnished by a part-time job at Nordstrom and refund checks,” Nylon writer, Tembe Denton-Hurst wrote in an article. But then, Aprés Gel-X nails showed up on her Instagram feed. Naturally, she took hold of the “ultra-flat, natural look,” co-signed by celebrities like Janelle Monae, turning the soft nail extensions into her new normal.

From nail density and the polymerization process, to application and removal, Gel-X and traditional acrylics hold significant differences. While acrylics are built onto the nail with a powder and liquid technique and have a thicker appearance, Gel-X has pre-filed extensions similar to press-ons, and are less than half the thickness of your natural fingernail. Because of this, it is easier to apply (requiring only Extend Gel adhesive cured under a UV light) and healthier for your natural nail due to the soak-off removal process.

What are the benefits of Gel-X extensions?

According to the National Library of Medicine (NIH), the average thickness of a natural nail is between 0.481 millimeters and 0.397 millimeters from thumb to pinky nail. The base of a Gel-X nail extension is only 0.15 millimeters, which is why it looks more natural, lightweight and flexible when applied. They are also pre-filed and shaped, with tips ranging from extra-short to extra-long lengths, and including five nail shapes. Lastly, these nails can last for over two weeks.

Does Gel-X help support healthy nails?

Overfilling your nails can have damaging effects, especially with regular manicures. However, Gel-X does not require filing to remove the extensions, helping reduce the risk of thin, inflamed nail beds. They also do not emit the chemicals (like methyl methacrylate, linked to allergic reactions, respiratory issues, and other health concerns) acrylics do.

Additionally, there are no air-filling file shavings, making Gel-X a healthier alternative overall. As a nail biter who gets bi-weekly manicures, Gel-X helped kick my nail biting habit, leaving my natural nails longer, stronger and healthier than before.

What are the cons of using Gel-X?

Although Gel-X is preferred for wearers who like to switch up their look, acrylics allow you to get fill-ins while gel extensions require a new set every two weeks. On TikTok, content creators have also reported allergic reactions to gel products, citing inflamed cuticles and blistered, peeling fingertips. While acrylics contain chemicals like methyl methacrylate and emit them when filing, some gel nail products can also contain skin-sensitizing acrylates and methacrylates (triggering irritation through touch).