This week, celebrity beauty moments hit a late-summer high with some of the season’s greatest hair and makeup looks thus far. Between fashion week’s star-studded front rows (and after parties) to Billboard’s Power Players Awards, we’ve seen it all: from blunt ponytails and grunge blush, to red lips.

At Off-White’s first show in New York, Mary J. Blige and Coco Jones both arrived in high ponytails. The former, in a red number with bangs and the latter with flipped ends and a large swooped baby hair. On the other hand, Tracee Ellis Ross chopped hers off, wearing a short, blunt ponytail with a red lip (like Beyoncé as she celebrated her birthday) to a Loewe dinner.

Rapper JT continued her City Cinderella Tour moments in a full-bodied black hairdo with high-point blush and Doechii-approved black lip liner. Otherwise, singers like Victoria Monet, Chloe Bailey and Ravyn Lenae preferred medium brown tones in the final weeks of summer. For example, Ciara wore gelled brows, light lip liner, and bronze eyeshadow to the Willy Chavarria front row, ending the week in sultry neutrals.

In case you missed it, here are 15 celebrity beauty moments from the week.