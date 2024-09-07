Your Favorite Beauties Were Front Row At Willy Chavarria’s SS25 Show

Getty Images / Gilbert Flores

Just months ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election (and days before the first Harris-Trump debate), one of New York’s buzziest designers Willy Chavarria gave us a seat at the table for his SS25 show. Held in the city’s financial district—across from the Trump building and NYSE—his latest collection titled “América” referenced both traditional codes and the beauty in diverse humanity.

From squared Grace Jones hair shapes and barbed wire braids to a masculine skin finish with leather eyeliner, the giant 65-look show unified minority communities. “It feels like the diversity we would like to see sitting at the table here in America,” hairstylist Joey George tells ESSENCE.

In the first half of the show, Willy Chavarria presented his mainline collection, which featured more well-groomed, classic looks. “Square shapes and some pompadours, 1940s-inspired [hair],” George says, referencing the telenovela actor Cantinflas. Using Oribe’s Maximista Thickening Spray as a foundation layered with their Rough Luxury Soft Molding Paste, he secured the sculpted shape with a Superfine Strong Hair Spray.

For the second half, which debuted their new collaboration with Adidas, a darker mood invited athletes to the runway, like Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and WNBA star Betnijah Laney, which coincided with greasier, more athletic beauty moments.

“The natural, dewy makeup look provides a contrast to the overall theme of the collection and the complexities that represent the American identity,” makeup artist Kuma says, keying in products like ADDICTION TOYKO’s The Glow Stick in a clear pink color and a taupe beige blush. “We went for masculine and simple, while enhancing the natural skin finish.”

The eyes—which are a gateway to the soul of our country—were a center point in the collection as well. “I used The Gel Eyeliner in vintage leather 002 for a defined, smoky eye look,” Kuma says, which he enhanced with a coat of The Mascara Primer Curler Fixer on the lashes. “Hair, makeup, and the designer collaborated together to create a cohesive look,” he says. “The clothes are the main focal point of the show with the beauty look acting as a complement to it.”

Meanwhile, the star-studded front row included beauties like Doechii, who rocked smokey eye makeup and glazed lips. Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross’ usual glow was paired with a red lip and day-brightening smile. As for Ciara? A curly bob, à la Whitney Houston, and chocolate lip got us all the way ready for fall beauty looks.

