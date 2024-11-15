I Finally Tried My First Laser Facial—Here’s How It Went

Shutterstock

I must confess. I am scared of anything that has to deal with lasers. While I know most of my girlfriends do laser hair removal, the pain tolerance I have to have to get perfect skin is a challenge, especially with oily skin. But, since I deal with hyperpigmentation and dark spots, sometimes I need a facial, like a laser, that can help with my two main skincare concerns.

When I was invited in by Skin Laundry to get a facial a few weeks ago, the name piqued my interest. “Skin Laundry is a medical esthetic skincare clinic that specializes laser facials,” says Director of Compliance & Safety at Skin Laundry, Chris Tuite. “We utilize medical grade devices and state of the art technology to treat a vast range of skin concerns such as acne, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, redness and uneven texture.”

Skin Laundry offers two types of laser facials: the Signature Laser Facial and Resurfacing Facial. “Signature Laser Facial can help correct and prevent breakouts, calm redness, break up hyperpigmentation and stimulate collagen production for clearer, firmer and healthier skin,” says Tuite. “Resurfacing Facial helps to improve texture, stimulate collagen, increase cell turnover, and creates microchannels allowing better absorption of products.”

Below, I go into detail about my first laser facial experience.

The session

I checked in the front desk to complete paperwork of my skin history. After waiting for a few minutes, I met with a registered nurse to review my medical history and walked into a room to meet with a laser Specialist. The laser specialist prepped my skin and performed a Signature Laser Facial.

Screenshot

I admit I jumped several times because I never had any laser procedure before and it did hurt my skin. They were able to adjust it to a level where I can tolerate the laser. The treatment takes just 15 minutes. Wallace notes that, “afterwards, your provider will prepare a customized treatment plan to help you achieve your skin goals going forward,” says registered nurse, Lauren Wallace.

The results

Wallace notes that with each treatment, “your skin will feel brighter, tighter, more refreshed and glowing with every visit.” She also shares that your skin is going to become healthier and more resilient through consistent use of the laser facial. After the facial, I went to an event and I noticed I had a glow all night.