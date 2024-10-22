Best Beauty Looks From Howard University’s Homecoming

Blue Waverly for ESSENCE

Howard University celebrated their 100th homecoming anniversary this past week. Despite their 27-14 loss to Tennessee State on the football field, the week’s beauty moments went down in the Howard “Yard Of Fame” as students, alumni and fans showed off their best looks of the season.

For starters, finger waves on two attendees took us back to the 1990s—reuniting alumni with the classic hairdo found on the pages of their old yearbooks. Then, another attendee rocked layered blonde French curls while one individual paid homage to old Hollywood in a classic bob. Twists were a constant over the weekend, too—turning the low maintenance style into a homecoming staple. But nothing says “school spirit” like a bleached star-spangled line up on one Bison fan.

As for makeup, full beats were in session with contour and concealed brows. One attendee wore a line of Strawberry Shortcake-like blush across her under eyes, while another leaned into powder and contour as her mainstay. With fall in full swing, wet skin (think: Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Luminizing Tint) warded off dry weather as street lights bounced off of melanated complexions. In other words, homecoming goers took their strong beauty looks into the celebratory night.

Below, take a look at 19 of the best homecoming beauty moments we saw over the weekend.