Haute Comb

Nikki Nelms has worked on game-changing projects like styling Solange in the “Don’t Touch My Hair” video, but her interest in hair care can be traced to her childhood. “My Aunt Mamie was a kitchen-’tician. It’s one of the many things that shaped me,” the Florida- born stylist, who grew up working in salons, says of her third-grade start.
Here, Nelms seeks to honor the women who have inspired her. Each image is adorned with personal objects, such as her grandmother’s hot comb and her mother’s photo. Each is also a celebration of the beauty and breadth that is Black hair.
“Reworking the texture too much sometimes feels like conforming,” she says. “I just wanted to show it off. It’s a work of art as is.” Nelms collaborated with photographer Nakeya Brown, who is known for her own work surrounding Black hair.
While recognizing the efforts of those in the past, Nelms is also giving a nod to one of her lifetime dreams.“I used to say I wanted a hair salon called Haute Combz,” she explains. “So, here we are.”
Just one more reminder that we are forever the blueprint.
