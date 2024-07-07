Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Last night, Usher closed day two of the 30th ESSENCE Festival, as fans took to the Caesars Superdome to watch his confessions live on stage. But first, a series of performances kicked off our Evening Concert Series, featuring stars from TGT, Charlie Wilson, Tweet, and the legendary Queen of Percussion Sheila E. While she delivered an electrifying performance, Sheila’s beauty moment hit a glamorous new high.

Split down the middle, her hair was parted by two short braids slicked back into a ponytail. She channeled her inner rockstar with a teased and textured mane. It took us back to her beauty look on the cover of her first album The Glamorous Life, where she was pinned against the wall in a wild ‘80s mullet.

With both hair and makeup by glam artist Natalie Malchev, her mug was just as dramatic as the hairdo. Malchev gave Sheila a matte look with equal parts contour and powder. Meanwhile, long, nearly straight lash extensions drew attention to her eyes, which exuded smokiness. On the lips, a light glazed peach softened the drummer’s rockstar persona, giving her a more delicate touch.

Much like her lipstick, Sheila’s square-shaped, short and white-shimmery nails were light as well. With that, her Superdome beauty moment— topped off by Fenty-like body glitter— reminded us of just how glamorous this drummer can be. Now, we’re left anticipating the aspirational glam looks— think Janet Jackson and Victoria Monét— for the final night of the 30th anniversary of Essence Festival this evening.