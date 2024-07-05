Here’s What Happened Day One At Essence Festival 2024’s Beautycon Stage

Getty Images / Erika Goldring

Kicking things off at Essence Festival’s 30th anniversary Beautycon stage was a powerful conversation surrounding the importance of A-Beauty. Led by moderator Tariro Makoni, panelists Sabrina Elba, Delanique Millwood and Abena Boamah-Acheampong discussed everything from African botanical ingredients to sustainable sourcing.

To transition from this moving discussion to HairTok— which touched on current hair trends with NAHA-winning hairstylist Michelle O’Connor and celebrity hairstylist Tippi Shorter, moderated by NaturallyCurly’s Desiree Johnson— was a high energy beauty feud game. The match featured two groups of 5 friends who answered beauty-focused trivia questions.

In the afternoon, celebrity hairstylist Ashanti Lation— who’s featured in our recent Essence Festival issue— demonstrated how to preserve your silk press in the NOLA heat. Immediately after, L’Oréal sponsored a chat with board-certified dermatologists Dr. Cheri Frey and Dr. Chesahna Kindred, moderated by ESSENCE’s senior beauty editor Akili King. In it, they discussed the diversity disparities within the dermatology field and how they’re working to close the gap.

To round out the day was a fireside chat, for Beautycon’s Passion To Profit series, with none other than Camille Rose founder Janell Stephens. She dropped gems about her career journey, entrepreneurship tips, and more. “Of course, I was scared,” Stephens explained when Beautycon’s Sophia Dennis asked about her career beginnings. “That’s natural. But trusting in God, gave me the faith to pursue my career.” On that note, we’re left ready for the inspirational moments that day two will bring.