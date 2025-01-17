ESScent Of The Week: Ellis Brooklyn’s MARSHMALLOWS Is The Sweet-But-Sophisticated Scent We’ve Been Craving

I love marshmallows. To eat, to hold over a fire, on top of my sweet potato casserole, in my hot chocolate and especially in my favorite perfumes. Hell, I want to be a marshmallow.

As a gourmand lover, there’s just something about smelling like a sweet, fluffy marshmallow that makes me feel like the ultimate girl’s girl. So when Ellis Brooklyn announced that they were coming out with a few gourmand additions to their Hair & Body Fragrance Mist collection, including MARSHMALLOWS and Vanilla Sin, it was an immediate no brainer.

Now, the Vanilla Sin, I could have done without. No shade to the brand, but I’ve had my fair share of vanilla releases over the past year (some good, some bad, some eh), and I think it’s time for some new notes to shine. But, MARSHMALLOWS? I’m calling it now, this will be marked as one of the best releases of 2025.

Blending elevated marshmallow top notes with soft milky musks and lush vanilla orchid, this playful, indulgent scent is a true treat for the senses and perfectly balanced for those with a sweet side. The genius lies in how Ellis Brooklyn has managed to create something that feels both nostalgic and thoroughly modern. When you first spritz MARSHMALLOWS, you’re transported to those cozy moments of pure joy – but make it luxe.

The fragrance opens with a playful dance of marshmallow sweetness, brightened by unexpected touches of lemon and peach skin that keep it from being too saccharine. As it settles, a sophisticated heart of caramel accord, benzoin, and vanilla orchid emerges, creating a complexity that elevates this beyond simple sugar notes. The base notes of milky musks, amber woods, and Indonesian patchouli provide the grown-up foundation that makes this scent truly special.

Why I love it: What makes MARSHMALLOWS stand out in an increasingly saturated gourmand market is its masterful balance of playful sweetness and sophisticated depth. While many marshmallow fragrances lean heavily into pure sugar territory, Ellis Brooklyn has created something more nuanced. The unexpected brightness of peach skin and lemon in the opening adds a modern twist, while the caramel accord and vanilla orchid heart notes create rich dimension rather than just sweetness. But it’s the base notes that truly elevate this from a simple gourmand to a sophisticated scent story – the combination of milky musks and amber woods provides a creamy, skin-like quality that makes the fragrance feel expensive, while the touch of Indonesian patchouli adds just enough earthiness to ground the composition.

Perfect pairings: While MARSHMALLOWS is beautiful on its own, its body mist formulation means you won’t get the same longevity as an EDP. The good news? This makes it perfect for layering with your favorite gourmand fragrances. Try pairing it with Kayali’s Yum Bougie Marshmallow for an amplified marshmallow effect that lasts all day, or layer it under Kilian’s Love Don’t Be Shy to enhance the orange blossom and vanilla notes. It also plays beautifully with Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb, where it amplifies the sweet vanilla-jasmine heart, or try it with Parfums de Marly’s Delina for an unexpected sweet-meets-floral combination that feels especially sophisticated.

For an everyday approach, spritz it on after using a vanilla-based body butter, or mist it in your hair before bed for a subtle scent that lingers. The versatility of this fragrance means it works just as well for casual weekend brunches as it does for office days (just keep the application light for professional settings). At this price point, it’s an accessible way to experiment with layering while building your fragrance wardrobe.

Whether you’re a gourmand fragrance enthusiast or just dipping your toes into sweeter scents, MARSHMALLOWS proves that Ellis Brooklyn understands how to create a sophisticated treat for the senses. Available on January 28, 2025 at EllisBrooklyn.com and Sephora.com, this delicious addition to your fragrance wardrobe comes in at $48 for 100ml or $35 for 50ml – making it the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth without the sugar crash.