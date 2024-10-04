Couple-Care: Taylor And Daniel Omachonu

Styled & shot by Tyler Esosa Okuns.

Couple-Care is a monthly series highlighting inspiring couples in our community. Each couple discusses how “couple-care” sustains their relationship, the self-care lessons they’ve learned from each other and more.

If you googled “Dumbo’s finest couple,” we wouldn’t be surprised if Daniel and Taylor K. Shaw Omachonu’s photos came up. And not just because they look amazing together, but also because they’re both inspiring in their own right. Shaw—from Chicago—is a writer and founder of Black Women Animate Studios. “I love that the work that I do is grounded in me sharing from the heart. I’ve found that the more I open up my heart, the better results I get from creative and business standpoints,” Taylor tells ESSENCE.

Meanwhile, Daniel, originally from Miami, works in tech sales, and also makes time to create his own thought-provoking rap music—especially on projects like Sonlight and Fun & Games. “With sales, I like the journey of earning someone’s trust,” Daniel explains of his work. “And with music, I like the journey of creation and the challenge of it. I think it’s a reminder that you can imagine something and then make it real.”

As for how they met? It’s something out of a ‘90s Black romance movie. “We met at the club,” Taylor says laughingly about their meet-cute seven years ago at the iconic, and now closed, Kinfolk in Brooklyn. Daniel adds, “I was there for my fraternity brother’s birthday. I approached Taylor. We ended up hitting it off and we danced for like two hours,” he says. “Then I took her to a Memorial Day barbecue. It was a big move because pretty much all the people I know were there. I kept introducing her to everybody. And now we’re married.” In other words, when you know, you know.

Below, Taylor and Daniel go into detail about what couple-care means to their relationship, the practices that keep them grounded, and much more.

Their favorite couple-care memory

Taylor: My favorite has been getting Daniel to use the moisturizer from La Roche Posay I use. It took so long, but now look at his skin! It’s glowing.

Daniel: Our mini honeymoon (we haven’t taken our official honeymoon yet). We went to this spa in the Catskills. We got massages, we swam. It was a good vibe. And then when we were getting ready to leave, the tire on the rental car popped so we couldn’t drive. So we ended up just chilling there the whole day. And it ended up being a very relaxing day. It was true couple-care—intentional and then accidental.

Also, we just took a trip to Europe in the middle of March. Work had been crazy for both of us. On that trip we also realized we hadn’t taken a trip just for us since we met in 2017. Every other trip we’ve taken has been for other people, family, friends, weddings, etc. So that was really, really good for us—just to explore cities together and have that time.

Their individual self-care routines

Taylor: I think for both of us, going to the gym is the big one: doing a couple of hiit workouts, hot yoga, etc. I’m obsessed with my hot yoga instructor. He’s so great. And I’m learning to swim. And skincare-wise—that routine in the morning makes me feel like I’m prioritizing myself at the start of the day.

Daniel: Meditating is one. When I’m really on it, I’m meditating pretty much daily. I think reading for fun is really important to me, too. And playing basketball—it’s my favorite thing to do pretty much.

Their couple-care routine

Taylor: We like to eat together. We like to go out. We also love walking and exploring the city. And as creatives, we love going to see movies together and talking about them after. All of these things feel like wellness breaks for us because we’re both so busy.

The self-care lessons they’ve learned from one another

Daniel: I feel like Taylor has taught me that it’s okay to just relax. A lot of times when I relax, I feel guilty. I’m like, oh, I’m chilling right now, but I should be doing work. I’ve seen Taylor be super busy, but really thoughtfully be like, you know what? I’m going to chill right now. And when Taylor chills, I don’t know if anyone chills better than Taylor! She makes a bath for herself. Has little incense and what not in there. It smells great, her iPad is set up. And I’m like, oh, I need to be on this. She inspires me in that way. Even in the midst of busyness, she’ll choose herself and relaxation.

Taylor: He’s always moving his body and that’s so good for you—so that inspires me. Community is really important for him, too. So, from Daniel, I’ve really learned the importance of exercising and engaging with others as a form of self-care.

The products they’ve introduced to one another

Taylor: I introduced him to tretinoin. And Paula’s Choice’s Vitamin C serum. I’m historically bad at taking vitamins. He found a multivitamin for me that has everything. So that’s really helpful!

Why couple-care is important to them

Daniel: I think it’s important that we don’t take our relationship and even a season of wellbeing for granted. Your relationship isn’t something you can just assume will maintain itself—you have to water it and pour into it. Couple-care helps us do that.

Credits:

Photographer/Stylist: Tyler Esosa Okuns

Clothing brands photographed: Priscavera and House of Aama.

Photo editor: Kenneth Pizzo