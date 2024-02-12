ICYMI: 9 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@rokaelbeauty / Instagram

For NYFW and Super Bowl weekend, celebrities joined Southern chic with experimental beauty looks that took us back to the rockstar essence of the ‘80s. Marking a turn for both hair and makeup, with matte finishes replacing porcelain skin, and messy hairstyles taking over award show bobs, celebs were all in for redefining their beauty looks this weekend.

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey dressed up in matching nude nails and spiraled locs to host an intimate Pandora dinner in New York. Chloe arrived in a classic lined lip with nude gloss, white-toned eyeshadows and concealed eyebrows. As for Halle? The new mother was blushing with her lips stained in cherry red. Then, Beyoncé went viral for her Super Bowl beauty look. Products from her Cecréd hair line helped style her voluminous blonde hair, pairing well with a coral peach lipstick and cool brown lip shader.

Others were more experimental over the weekend. For example, CityGirls’ JT went with a smudged neon pink lipstick to brighten her dual-toned eyeshadow and metallic corner. While Lizzo went for a Southern rock mullet– which she ended up dyeing red for the Super Bowl– and pigmented blush for her trip to Las Vegas.

Below, take a look at 9 celebrity beauty moments we double-tapped this weekend.