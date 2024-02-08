5 Iconic Super Bowl Half-Time Beauty Moments

Getty Images Sport.

With Super Bowl LVIII (58) this Sunday, aside from the game itself, you may be looking forward to Usher’s half-time performance or big budget commercials. As the most watched musical performance of the year, the Super Bowl half-time show is known to be home to some of the most iconic moments in music history. Think: Rihanna’s record-breaking pregnancy reveal last year or Beyoncé singing until the dome’s lights went out in 2013.

And none of these standout performances would be complete without the aspirational beauty looks to go with it. Whitney Houston’s Super Bowl performance in 1991, for example, included the singer donning a white headband holding brown curls in place. And, of course, we will never forget Diana Ross’ red lips and contoured blush as she hopped into a helicopter, whisking her away from the 50-yard line.

As we get excited for this Sunday’s entertainment, take a look back at 5 of the most iconic Super Bowl half-time beauty moments of all time.

Rihanna (2023)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna backstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

With over 121 million viewers watching Rihanna– and her unexpected pregnancy reveal– her first performance in five years went down in history as the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime show of all time. But let’s dig into the real tea: the gorgeous hair and makeup look. The singer appeared in none other than her Fenty Beauty Velvet Liquid Lipstick in the shade MVP, silver glitter eyeshadow and a part-braided, part-silk pressed ponytail to match a Loewe boilersuit.

Beyoncé (2013)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 03: Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Beyoncé knows how to put on a show– and shut down an arena. At Super Bowl XLVII, Queen Bey headlined the half-time show, inviting special guests Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for an iconic Destiny’s Child reunion. She sang the football stadium into a full-fledged blackout while rocking a smokey eye with specs of bronze glitter and honey-blonde hair (fit for a queen bee) to match her gold-foiled chevron nails. It’s safe to say she loved our lights out.

Janet Jackson (2004)

Janet Jackson during Super Bowl XXXVIII – Backstage at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Her infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII performance is known as the most controversial in history as Justin Timberlake exposed her nipple on live television. Nevertheless, Jackson’s musical performance, as well as her flawless beauty look, should’ve been the stars of the show. Her copper-toned makeup moment nicely contrasted her jagged-layered hairstyle and her bright red nail polish.

Diana Ross (1996)

TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 28: Diana Ross preforms during haft time of Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 28, 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Diana Ross gave us the greatest halftime exit of all time. For Super Bowl XXX, Ross celebrated the 30th anniversary show by taking it to new heights– literally. The icon made four costume changes throughout the evening, all paired with her gravity-defying curls and red lip (which has since been a historic Super Bowl color) before being flown away in a helicopter at the 50-yard line for her Take Me Higher entitled show.

Whitney Houston (1991)

TAMPA, FL – 1991: Singer and actress Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem at the 1991 Tampa, Florida, Superbowl XXV. Houston’s rendition of the National Anthem was particularly inspiring due to the fact that Superbowl XXV (25) was held as the first Gulf War began.(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Be it angelic voice, her 2001 BET Awards speech or her special edition interview with Diane Sawyer, Houston is all about iconic moments. This includes her Super Bowl XXV rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner– and the beauty look that came with it. A white headband held back her brown curls while feathered brows hung above dark eyeshadow. Matte purple lipstick framed her pout as she sang into a dead microphone– setting the gold standard for intense, powerful Super Bowl performances.