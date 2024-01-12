WATCH: Usher And Apple Music Release 2024 Halftime Show Trailer

Today, Usher and Apple Music released the official trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Bringing together incredible footage from over 30 years, the film features the Grammy Award-winning artist performing one of his biggest songs to date.

The video features dozens of fans expressing their support for Usher throughout his career. Some of this generation’s most notable figures—namely LeBron James—can also be seen reciting the chorus of “Yeah,” Usher’s chart-topping single from 2004’s Confessions.

Following last year’s record-breaking Halftime Show starring Rihanna, the multi-year partnership between the NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music will continue to celebrate the musicians, songwriters, producers and fans that make the big game and it’s surrounding events the cultural behemoth that it is today.

In anticipation for the upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, fans can pre-add Usher’s highly anticipated ninth studio album COMING HOME—set for release on February 9—HERE. Listeners can also revisit the iconic R&B singer’s catalog on Apple Music’s USHER Essentials.

Take a look at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show above.