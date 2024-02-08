Inside Pandora’s Intimate Dinner For Their Valentine’s Day Collection Hosted By Chlöe And Halle

BFA

Last night at the swanky restaurant Veronika outfitted with high ceilings, singers and sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey welcomed well-dressed guests alongside Pandora. Pink and red flowers covered every corner of the space which hosted the launch of Pandora’s latest “Be Love” collection. The intimate dinner included a send-off gift of goodie bags filled with a heart-shaped box that held a new bracelet with charms to place on it for attendees. The sisters gave a short speech about celebrating the brand’s latest Valentine’s Day collection.

Chlöe and Halle are very close siblings who have grown up in the eyes of the public. From their YouTube days of covering songs with Chlöe on the piano and Halle on the guitar to getting chosen by Beyoncé to be her mentees, it’s safe to say the duo has grown immensely over a short few years. For the campaign video for “Be Love,” the sisters recorded their version of the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody. “It felt like old times. We were in my apartment, on my computer, and we did that in 10 minutes,” Chlöe said on the process of recording the song together. While on set for the campaign shoot, they worked with a good friend at a location called Big Sky Movie Ranch where they shot their very first music video, creating a full circle moment.

BFA

Upstairs away from the growing crowd of guests, they described one thing they loved about each other to ESSENCE.com, “I love Chlöe’s unconditional love for people, and her creative genius,” said Halle. “I love Halle’s competence and fierceness and it’s something that I look up to,” Chlöe shared. Halle is now a new mother and reflected on how a new level of love was unlocked for her once her son Halo was born.

BFA

Both sisters were wearing matching sets of the Pandora stackable rings yesterday evening. They also gifted each other matching gold chain link bracelets with an engraved locket and plan to add a picture inside each. As we made our way back into the dinner space, it was evident that familial love was in the air with many friends embracing from not seeing each other in a while, friends walking hand-in-hand, and laughter and smiles filling the room. Towards the back of the dinner area, there was an engraving site where guests could customize a message on a locket to add to a neck or bracelet. Many in line were conversing on who they’d give theirs to from sisters, moms, or other close friends.

BFA

The “Be Love” collection is focused on Pandora’s ethos that love is much more than just a feeling, but rather an action. The campaign celebrates love in its many forms from sisterly love, the love of a mother and child, platonic love, or romantically, everyone needs and desires to be loved.

Shop the new “Be Love” collection of heart-shaped rings, necklaces, and bracelets with customizable charms to add on or engrave on pandora.net.