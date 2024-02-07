Beyoncé's New Haircare Brand Is Launching This Month

Mason Poole / Parkwood Media / Getty Images

Black hair is sacred. And Beyoncé certainly agrees as today she announced her new hair care brand, Cécred, will be available for purchase on February 20th– just in time to make a splash during Black History Month. In May of last year, the Renaissance star teased a new brand in an Instagram post. She sat at a vanity, curling her hair in front of tester bottles that looked like hair oils, creams, and conditioners. The first image was followed by two more: a photo of her daughter Blue Ivy having her braids pinned up in a roller set and a handwritten note signed with a “B.”

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the note read. “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.” But after launching a fragrance in November, her fans were left to wonder if all the haircare rumors were true.

Confirming the hearsay, The Queen posted an Instagram Reel this morning of a short film projected onto a curtain covered screen. “Hair is sacred,” the caption read. “The journey begins February 20.” In the 30-second reel, VHS footage of a ‘70s style salon– featuring a neon sign entitled “Headliners La Mode salon,” followed a montage of women having their curls shampooed, oiled, styled, braided, and straightened. The video then panned into a shower, which indicated a salon experience at home.

Next to the projected release date was a prompt to “Visit CECRED.COM” which allows us to view her brand’s website that includes a venn diagram of “science” and “ritual”– among other hints at ingredients, like honey, of course. And with less than two weeks away, we can only imagine what the look and feel of hair care by Beyoncé will be like, but by Queen Bey’s track record, we know this full circle moment will be a game changer.