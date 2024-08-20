Inside The Bronner Bros. 2024 Hair Show

courtesy of Bronner Brothers

Black hair is the root of our beauty––and the Bronner Bros. hair show is the fantastical world in which experimentation can exist. For over 70 years, we’ve seen some of the greatest Black hair stylists of all time (think: hair show veteran Kim Kimble’s work landing in the 1997 film B.A.P.S.), turn Bronner Bros. into one of the most climatic cultural moments in beauty.

In 2009, we saw Good Hair actress Nia Long judge the Hair Wars. And, fast forward to 2014, stylists turned hair into geometric church hats. Meanwhile, in 2019, wigs transformed into Mardis Gras masks. Now, in the same location of the 30th Essence Festival of Culture, the hair show returned to New Orleans’s Ernest N. Morial Convention Center over the weekend, testing the metamorphosis of textured hair once again.

“We are proud to present an exceptional lineup of educators, each bringing their unique expertise and flair to the stage,” director of education for the Bronner Bros. Show Stephanie Bronner says in a press release. “This year we are focusing on the cross section of innovation and culture which will be reflected through our carefully curated list of educators, influencers and exhibitors.”

The three-day event themed “The Cadence of Culture” featured entertainment from the Glamour Quest Showdown competition to the Vivace Bold Color Challenge, Afrobeats styling battles and even an all-white brunch sponsored by Beyoncé’s haircare brand Cécred.

Hairstylists from all over––kitchen beauticians, seasoned professionals, and beauty school students alike––contribute to the culture of our hair, whipping up never-before-seen hairstyles. From blonde braided dream catchers, to the illusion of hair set on fire and a memorial for Madame CJ Walker, we saw the most talented stylists in the game—like Clif Vmir, Kee Taylor, Derek J, and David Torrey— show off their latest fantastical creations.

Other than the showcase of sheer talent and magic, beauty brands like The Hair Diagram, KISS, and Andis had attendees lined up at their vendor booths. And, as Bronner says, “each of the companies chosen represents the technology and innovation that today’s beauty professional is looking for in order to be on trend in the industry.”