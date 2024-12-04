This Body Care Routine Feels Like A Warm Hug

Shutterstock

Whether you call it cozy or cuffing season, now is the time to double up on those body butters and fleece matching sets. We all want to feel baby soft and comfortable—without breaking the bank, of course.

Quality, accessible, and worthwhile body care products that will leave your skin feeling catered to are just what the season calls for. For this reason, we’d like to turn your attention to a product combo we’re loving right now: The TPH by Taraji Baby Buff’d Body Scrub and Naturium’s Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter. With both products listed at $20 or less, they’re a no-brainer duo to test out this time of year.

Personally, I love a thick body butter, especially in the winter and fall. I love the feeling of slathering my skin in a moisturizing product and jumping into loungewear, for a cozy evening in, to seal the deal. And, as the air gets colder and dryer, the last thing anyone wants is to be caught with ashy skin. That said, body products prioritizing soft skin and long-lasting results are my go to.

I tested out Naturium’s Body Butter for about four weeks and emptied the tub. A big fan of the brand’s multi-oil body wash, I was curious to try this product, that is, whenever it got restocked. Garnering anticipation and virality on TikTok before it even dropped, the butter sold out quickly, and not long after became TikTok skin-thusiast approved. I stumbled across the product in my local-store while shopping for last minute travel items and gave it a try. It provided a nice subtle glow, lasting moisture, and a pleasant vanilla scent that layered well with warm-leaning fragrances. It is rich, but not greasy, for those concerned about oil-heavy products. With powerhouse ingredients such as shea butter, glycerin, and squalene, this coveted product priced at $20 a tub is an instant add to cart.

TPH by Taraji, the skin and hair care brand founded by Taraji P. Henson, offers a wealth of products across multiple target areas. While hair products such as her scalp scrub are notable favorites, her body care products are not something to miss. The Baby Buff’d Body Scrub polishes and smooths the skin without feeling too coarse, for a glowy finish that preps your skin well for layering moisturizing products. With key ingredients such as lactic acid and rice powder it provides gentle exfoliation properties, while the vanilla and tuberose scents pair perfectly with Naturium’s for a warm wind down routine. Listed at less than $13, this scrub is the perfect way to add a little bit of luxury to your shower routine.

Pairing the two products together is a homebody’s match made in heaven. If you think you’re doing anything but settling in for a night of couch surfing and movie-watching after using these two, guess again.

Not only does the pair provide post-spa like feels, but the somatic experience of a comforting body care routine can also positively contribute to your mental health. Much research has been done about the mental health benefits of developing routines. Apply that to the grounding and meditative effects skin and body care practices can have, and body care routines may be the added self care practices needed to get you through the winter months.

If you’re looking for some new products that make you feel bundled up, give these a try.