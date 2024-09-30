20 Best Beauty Street Style Moments From PFW SS25 Day Six

COURTESY OF SELEEN SALEH FOR ESSENCE

Day Six of Paris Fashion Week featured the city’s fashion darlings in full glory. Valentino, Ottolinger and Isabel Marant took center stage, each delivering runway presentations that highlighted the brand’s design philosophies. Alessandro Michele tapped into Valentino’s timeless opulence, Ottolinger channeled a modern ’90s aesthetic and Isabel Marant served signature boho-chic stylings.

The streets of Paris continued to dazzle as show-goers delivered eye-catching looks. This included everything from a faux Jheri Curl bob, hinting at a style set to return this fall, to bold red lips echoing statements from the Fall/Winter 2024 runways. Additionally, an abundance of bald and beautiful heads were spotted alongside a sighting of a Barbie-core blonde pixie cut. Other notable moments included a hybrid braided pin-curl look, thin blonde eyebrows and a chic pulled-back bun with a clean side part.

And that’s not all, The Clermont Twins hit the streets with 40 inches of jet-black silkiness, giving us a touch of stunning American glamor the Parisian way. As Fashion Week draws to a close, it’s clear that Paris has once again set the tone for upcoming trends in both fashion and beauty.

