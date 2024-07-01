3 Standout Beauty Moments From Paris Haute Couture Week

Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images

Paris is busy this month. As the city prepares for the 2024 Olympics, the biggest week in fashion just came to a close. Haute couture kicked off their Fall/Winter 2024-25 season last Monday and since then, has been running show after show from the industry’s highest ranking designers.

At Thom Browne, a star-studded front row watched as artful hair looks were sent down the runway. Meanwhile, Pat McGrath turned models into phoenix beauties for Schiaparelli. Then, no-makeup makeup sat under swept back hair at Jean Paul Galutier.

Below, take a look at 5 standout beauty moments from this season’s haute couture week.

Thom Browne

References to the Olympic games were at the forefront this season––and Thom Browne landed in first place. “The path to victory … sculptural works in progress reveal the beauty in the process,” wrote Thom Browne on Instagram. Turning the games into 48 beauty looks, hair stylist Eugene Souleiman responded by carving statuesque pin curls into dark gray and blonde wigs. Meanwhile, Isamaya Ffrench led makeup with cold complexions; frosted in light-toned mascara, powdered cheeks and notes of bronze.

Schiaparelli

At Schiaparelli, Pat McGrath teamed up with hair maven Guido Palau, creating beauty looks reminiscent of a phoenix rising from the ashes. Similar to McGrath’s divine front row look on Doja Cat, sublime skin met iconic eyes thanks to the Mothership I: Subliminal palette from Pat’s Backstage Kit.

Blitz blue and astral white eyeshadow collaborated with rose pink lips. Other looks were dialed back, using the bronze Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo on the lids instead.

Palau’s minimal hair looks were fit for a rebirth; slicking into high buns before pulling a Margiela-esque veil over models’ faces.

Jean Paul Gaultier

Last season, we saw Simone Rocha as guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier couture where they showed off an embellished, folkloric beauty moment. This season’s beauty was the opposite. Courrèges’ Nicolas Di Felice was the couturier this year, teaming up with makeup artist Diane Kendal and acclaimed hair stylist Duffy. The pin-straight makeup required a steady hand, with Kendal extending just a single line from the corner of the eyes.

In near identical looks, Duffy added to the no-makeup makeup with straight, gelled back hair, which nail artist Cam Tran doubled down on. This appeared in the form of a polish-less nail bed just as naked as the rest of the 33 looks. With the romantic beauty trend seemingly coming to an end, bare looks invite us into the future, prompting us to remain mute.