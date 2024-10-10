The Beauty Evolution Of Mýa

In Hollywood, the early 2000s were a hotspot for pop culture. Among the A-list of rappers, R&B and pop sensations— from ‘Lil Kim to Brandy and Christina Aguilera— singer, dancer and actress Mýa was a triple threat known not just for her collaboration on “Lady Marmalade” but also for her era-defining beauty moments.

In 2001, she attended the MTV Movie Awards in rose gold metallics with jeweled eyelids and a swooped, finger wave-like bang. Back then, her hair transformed from flower-adorned purple-highlighted curls (at the 2003 AMAs) to exclusively natural tones by 2005. Her makeup followed a similar switch as she replaced bright-colored eyeshadow with pink lips and neutral purple eyeshadow at Kimora Lee Simmons’s Baby Phat show in 2007.

By the 2010s, she upped the sophistication of her beauty looks. For one, she rocked an arched brow and baby pink lips at the 2013 BET Awards, then she opted for winged liner and blushed cheeks with a red lip at G5 Nightclub in 2015. When it came to the 59th Grammy Awards, she went classic with an angled bob and light nude makeup. More recently, the star returned to the original color-grade she was known for in the early 2000s, as she was spotted at this year’s Pre-Grammy Party in purple body waves and a graphic eye moment.

To celebrate Mýa’s 45th birthday today, take a look back at how her hair and makeup looks have evolved over the years below.

2001 MTV Movie Awards

Mya during 2001 MTV Movie Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

2002 ALMA Awards

Mya during The 2002 ALMA Awards – Audience and Backstage at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Trench Shore/WireImage)

30th Annual American Music Awards

Mya during The 30th Annual American Music Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

AnOther Magazine and Gran Centenario Party in 2005

Mya during Another Magazine and Gran Centenario Party for Drew Barrymore at Ono at Gansevoort Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage for Seventh House PR)

Baby Phat Spring 2008 Fashion Show in 2007

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Singer Mya attends the Baby Phat Spring 2008 Fashion Show at Roseland Ballrom during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2008 on September 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

2013 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Recording artist Mya attends 2013 BET Awards – Arrivals at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Diva Fridays at G5ive Miami in 2015

MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 23: Mya attends Diva Fridays at G5ive Miami on January 23, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

59th GRAMMY Awards in 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Mya arrives at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Blavity Pre-Grammy Celebration in 2024