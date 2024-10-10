Ami Colé’s First-Ever Collaboration Is Inspired By Healing

Courtesy of Ami Cole

They say when women heal, they can create magic. And when we come together? There’s nothing that we can’t achieve. This certainly stands true for Ami Colé founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye and the brand’s first-ever collaborator, beauty influencer Aysha Harun.

After Harun faced a devastating divorce, she began her healing journey, which her followers quickly took note of. “I started getting comments under my posts and in my DMs saying how much happier I look lately. My followers were proud of how far I’ve come,” Harun tells ESSENCE.

The reassurance of Harun’s followers led to her regularly screenshotting the phrase, “happiness looks good on you.” The sentence gave her the courage to keep pushing forward on her journey. One of Harun’s followers who noted her journey to happiness was N’Diaye. “I discovered Diarrha [N’Diaye] had already been following along my YouTube journey and that the brand was founded by a fellow Black Muslim woman,” she says. “After trying the Skin Enhancing Tint, I was instantly obsessed, and that’s when the Ami Colé love affair began,” says Harun. As she fell in love with Ami Colé products, she shared them on her social media.

Both women had similar journeys in navigating relationships, religions, and difficulties. Their online connection eventually led to an in-person meet-up, where Harun presented Diarrha with a proposal she couldn’t refuse. From there, the first-ever Ami Colé collaboration was born.

The “Happy” lip oil is filled with natural ingredients— like moisturizing Baobab Seed Oil, Camellia Oil, and passionfruit—perfect for nurturing our smiles. Even more? The soft-nude shade can be combined with the Soft Shape Lip Liner in Café Touba, a hickory brown shade— making up the Happy Duo.

Overall, this limited edition lip oil treatment is an ode to finding self after healing—aligning the paths of both women choosing to push forward despite the difficulties they have faced.