How Singer Adi Oasis’ Tour Glam Comes Together

Courtesy of Marvin Parisi

Adi Oasis is not just making ripples in the funk and R&B music scene. The singer, featured on KAMAUU’s hit “MANGO,” is creating a tidal wave of admiration with a distinctive soulful sound and magnetic stage presence.

Whether or not she’s recently popped up on your feed—be it on stage in a hotel bathrobe or her stellar COLORSxSTUDIOS performance—the French-Caribbean-born singer and bassist has been touring for over a decade.

And as a new mom that’s navigating motherhood while currently touring in Brazil—Adi ensures self-care is non-negotiable and her beauty routines are essential to her on-stage confidence.

Adi’s pre-show preparation begins with a strong morning routine focused on hydration, nutrition, and rest. “I make sure to stay hydrated, eat a well-balanced breakfast, and get as much sleep as possible,” she shares. While the latter can be a challenge on the road as a new mom, she kicks off her day with a gentle cleanse in the shower, followed by applying Derma-E Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid to keep skin bright and hydrated. But the standout in her routine is moisturizing with a face oil. “ I use IN GROOV’s Every Mood Face oil that also hybrids as a cleansing oil I can use to remove my post-performance makeup. The scent and texture are perfect, and it feels like a mini spa in the morning”.

Before she applies her makeup for the show, Adi sometimes refreshes her skin with another cleanse and application of face oil, ensuring “ My complexion remains vibrant and dewy all night long”, she says.

When it comes to makeup, embracing a “less is more” philosophy is an ode to her minimalist French roots. “I don’t generally follow makeup trends; I go pretty light,” Adi—who claims Grace Jones as her biggest style and beauty muse—explains. The first step in her makeup routine: Eyebrows! “I have a specific way I like them, and I can’t live without my brow pencil,” she says.

Her go-to is the MAC eyebrow pencil in Spiked, which she stocks up on during her travels. Because her skincare routine is a vital part of her daily routine whether traveling or at home in Brooklyn — she opts for a thin layer of MAC’s Studio Fix Fluid Foundation just to enhance her look then uses MAC’s Mineralize Skinfinish bronzer in “Gold Deposit” for a warm glow. To bring the look full circle, she applies a nice semi-bold lip, recently discovering a berry brown lip color called L’avenue by MERIT that’s become a “staple in my kit” she says.

Balancing self-care with motherhood and touring can be a juggling act. Adi used to meditate every morning but finds it harder now with a baby. Instead, sneaking in short workout sessions when possible has been a self-care practice. “I still make time for calisthenics fitness sessions when I’m on the road,” she says, noting that even hotel workouts keep her energized.

Adi also finds herself doing things like showering in the dark, all in the name of keeping the baby asleep. “Sometimes I accidentally use shampoo as a body wash to avoid waking,” she shares. “But hey, cleanliness was the silver lining,” she laughs. Although her priorities have shifted, learning to adapt to new expectations has been her superpower. “As long as my baby and I are in good health, the rest of it all is just a bonus.”

With her radiant skin and soulful sound, she is undoubtedly an indie artist to watch. Up next, Adi says she’s dreaming of sharing the stage with artists like H.E.R., whose work resonates deeply with her own. Until then, if you’re in Brazil, you’ll find her live at The Blu Note in Rio De Janeiro on November 15th and Fabriketa for Everyday People in São Paulo on November 16th.