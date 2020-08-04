9 Hot New Beauty Products To Try Right Now

Let’s be honest, it isn’t easy keeping up with all the new beauty products that are released every month. Thankfully, the ones you ought to know about come across my desk.
Last month I smoothed on globs of moisturizer, spritzed on dozens of mists and tried hundreds of lip balms (tough job, I know) to bring you a list of the best offerings.
You should know that I’m pretty hard to impress, so you can trust that these picks are worth it.
Below, check out the beauty finds that deserve a spot on your vanity.
Jennifer Ford is an associate beauty editor at ESSENCE.
01
Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm
Meet the hardest working makeup remover on the market and a cushiony alternative to harsh wipes that irritate the skin. This cleansing balm is powered by papaya, which is a superfruit that gently exfoliates and brightens the skin, so you never have to worry about discomfort.
02
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Like the ground-breaking Pro Filt’r Foundation from Fenty Beauty, Rihanna created this refillable product to work on all skin types and skin tones. Translation? You never have to worry about looking ashy. And not to mention, this SPF features clean ingredients that will instantly give your skin a radiant boost.
03
MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in MACsmash
Allow me to introduce you to the cashmere of liquid lipsticks. This mousse-like formula features a blend of powders and emollients that deliver soft, flexible coverage and a soft-focus finish.
04
Becca Zero No Pigment Virtual Foundation
You can finally blur out imperfections without applying makeup, using this zero-pigment foundation--a skin care and makeup hybrid--designed with Clear Light Blur Technology that magically diminishes the appearance of blemishes while providing a matte finish and all-day hydration.
05
BREAD Hair-Mask
The search for a deep conditioner that will replenish dehydrated hair stops here, thanks to this buttery hair-mask. It's enriched with Australian Kakadu Plum, an ingredient that helps maintain collagen and elastin levels. And Starflower Oil, a seed oil that helps strengthen hair follicles, so they don’t break or shed.
06
La Mer The Concentrate
When it comes to strengthening the skin and protecting it from environmental aggressors, nothing rivals this cult favorite “skin savior.” And now, it’s formulated with Lime Tea Concentrate, which helps neutralize free radicals, and stop the signs of aging before they begin. Editor's Note: I noticed an improved, younger-looking complexion in two days (!!!) For the best results, use it for 14 days.
07
Cover FX Luminous Tinted Moisturizer
This tinted moisturizer helps create the appearance of an even and radiant complexion and protects the microbiome (the skin’s protective tissue) from environmental pollutants that interfere with a healthy-looking glow.
08
Perfect Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum
You won’t find a better word to describe this fragrance inspired by Marc Jacob’s mantra, " I am perfect as I am" than (you guessed it) “perfect.” This blend of fresh florals, almond milk, cedarwood and cashmere, though eclectic, is an ideal summer scent.
09
Nails.Inc 45 Second Speedy Gloss In Ladbroke Grove Grooving
Here’s a vegan nail polish that dries in record-breaking time—45 seconds, to be exact. I’m not kidding. I tried it. The formula is enriched with a patented resin complex that helps the polish better adhere to the nails and deliver a glossy gel-like finish.