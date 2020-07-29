21 Gorgeous Lipsticks You Will Want To Wear Forever

Today is National Lipstick Day, and to celebrate, I took the liberty of rounding up all the gorgeous shades you should know about. And they also happen to be the best formulas in the game. So clap it up, because picking the best lipsticks from out the bunch was no easy task.
Every year more than 800 million tubes of lipstick are sold, and this list features the ones that are worth your hard-earned money.
Whether you’re looking for comfortable long-wear coverage, a lipstick that won’t transfer, or the perfect shade to compliment your skin tone, the options are all here.
01
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Firey
You couldn’t ask for more from a liquid lipstick. This matte pigment is enriched with Vitamin E and Avocado Oil so it doesn’t leave your lips dry. (Need I go on?) And since it’s weightless and long-lasting, you can rock this gorgeous shade comfortably all day.
02
Black Radiance Metalicious Lip Sculptor in Diamond Pink
If you weren’t already intrigued by the metallic color, then you’ll be fascinated with the unique cone shape applicator, that makes it easy to fill, contour, and sculpt your lips like a pro.
03
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in Le Rogue
Wearing lipstick should never be uncomfortable. Your lips only deserve the best formulas, which is why this velvety non-drying matte lipstick is a must-have.
04
Charlotte Tilbury Love Filter Lipstick in Wedding Bells
It was love at first sight when I stumbled upon this gorgeous pink lipstick, inspired by Charlotte Tilbury’s most iconic celebrity bridal looks. Trust me when I say, the shade looks just as gorgeous on every complexion.
05
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick in Seine Sunset
A good lipstick should be able to condition and soften the lips, on top of making heads turns. This iconic formula has been checking all the boxes since 1985.
06
Kroylan Lipstick Matt in Rhea
You’ll find that this lipstick offers more than what meets the eye. Aside from a hypnotizing hue, it also features smudge-proof, nourishing, and high-impact coverage.
07
Christian Louboutin Matte Lip Color in Triluna
Both, the rich pigment, and the glamorous packaging are too gorgeous not to be on display. So it’s a good thing that this velvety matte lipstick made from a complex of natural oils and seed butters, can be worn on your lips for hours and as a necklace.
08
AJ Crimson S+M Lipstick in Slayyed It!
Leave it to a legendary beauty expert like AJ Crimson to create the perfect line of lipstick for gals like me, who love fun, wearable colors like this creamy deep purple shade.
09
BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Lipstick Love in Sundae
Anything packed with Hyaluronic Acid automatically gets 5 stars from me, but it isn’t just the moisturizing feel that gets its top ratings among lipstick lovers. It’s the shade range too, which consist of the coral pinks, and the perfect nudes.
10
LORAC Alter Ego Lipstick in Hipster
The darker the berry, the sweeter the juicy benefits, which is why I love each of the ingredients packed into this nourishing lipstick. It’s formulated with antioxidants including acai berry, which helps to nourish, moisturize, and protect your lips.
11
Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick in After Hours
Revlon dominates the drug store lipstick category. The iconic brand has been making its super lustrous lipsticks for years, and the shade range keeps getting better. See Exhibit A.
12
COVERGIRL Outlast UltiMatte Liquid Lipstick in Very Sancerre
This 24-hour wear and transfer-resistant liquid lipstick was designed to outlast all the others and provide matte coverage with a smooth, moisturizing feel.
13
Mented Cosmetics Semi Matte Lipstick in Dope Taupe
The line takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect nude lipstick for women of color and offers beautiful, moisturizing options.
14
MAC x Teyana Taylor in I Got A Man
When I heard that MAC Cosmetics was partnering with Teyana Taylor to create a ‘90s inspired make up a collection, I was overjoyed. If you know me, then you know that I love the decade’s beauty trends as much as I love Taylor and especially brown lipstick. This matte shade gives me all the nostalgic feels.
15
UOMA Beauty Black Magic Carnival Lipstick In Trinidad
Fact: Glitter is always in season. And UOMA Beauty made is possible for us to rock our most festive Carnival inspired makeup looks year-round, with the brand’s Black Magic Carnival Collection, which features this sparkly shade.
16
The Lip Bar Matte Liquid Lipstick in Bawse Lady
This line of award-winning liquid lipsticks, created by beauty boss Melissa Butler ranks best in class for it's clean formula, performance, long-wear, and color payoff.
17
Mary Kay Gel Semi-Matte Lipstick in Berry Famous
This cushiony lipstick is like a silk pillowcase for your lips. The gel formula goes on smoothy and delivers soft luxurious comfort on top of great color payoff.
18
Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick in Rogue Blue
Ever met the perfect, matte red lipstick? If not, then allow me to introduce you to this velvety, hydrating refillable formula with a second-skin effect.
19
Fenty Beauty Lip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick In Tang Tang
This hybrid formula, which comes in 10 shades that range from nudes to pops of shimmer, is part gloss part lipstick, and everything a summer shade should be: easy-to-wear, light-weight, and ultra-moisturizing,
20
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Head over to Ulta Beauty to get 30 percent off this gorgeous shade in honor of National Lipstick Day. It offers 16-hour of beautiful long-wear, so I’d consider it a pretty good investment.
21
Juvia's Place Nude Matte Lipstick in In Vogue