Nails.INC Just Launched ‘The World’s Fastest-Drying Nail Polish’

Every summer, we’re introduced to beautiful nail polish collections that feature the boldest and sparkliest shades of the season. Typically, it would be hard to pick the best nail lacquers from out the bunch, but the new 45 Second Speedy Gloss from Nails.INC has a leg up on the competition.

Not only is it a vegan nail strengthening polish with a glossy gel-like finish, but it also dries in record-breaking time. Last week, when the cult-favorite British nail brand announced the launch of “the world’s fastest-drying nail polish,” I made it my mission to see if the claims were true.

After prepping my nails with a base coat, I applied two layers of Paddington Peace Out, a bright red shade from the new 10-piece collection—cleverly named after famous hangout spots in London, and I was instantly blown away.

Nails.Inc 45 Second Speedy Gloss in the shade Paddington Peace Out

Using the wide-brush applicator, I was able to deposit the glossy polish onto each nail in a single stroke, which is unusual for me since I have full nail beds. The 45-second drying time, however, is what really threw me for a loop.

Being an at-home manicure kind of girl, I’ve grown accustomed to spending ages drying my nails, and all the accidents that come with it. So I’m happy to report that with the 45 Second Speedy Gloss, I was able to get the job done in under a minute, and with zero smudging, which makes this the perfect nail polish for the girl-on-the-go, and a last-minute mani-pedi before you head to the beach.

The 45 Second Speedy Gloss from Nails.INC is available exclusively at Sally Beauty for $9, and it’s worth every penny.

Jennifer Ford is an Associate Beauty Editor at ESSENCE.