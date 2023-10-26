15 of Victoria Monét’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks

@victoriamonet/ Instagram

Victoria Monét is on her way to the top. After years of writing hit songs for award-winning artists– including Chloe x Halle, BLACKPINK, and Ariana Grande– Monét is shining on stages of her own. Over the summer, the singer-songwriter released her debut album, Jaguar II, and “On My Mama” ended up being her biggest hit. The infectious song guided her to stardom with lyrics that affirmed– at 8 weeks postpartum– she still, as she says in the song, “looked good.”

To us, Monét has long been a beauty trendsetter with her fierce looks. Before going on her Jaguar tour in September, the artist explored different hair looks: extra-long, straight brown wigs, goddess braids, a red, blunt cut, and more. Now, while on tour, the star reminds us that blondes really do have more fun. Monét has rocked this hue in all styles: from a short, wet bob to a long, wavy look. And speaking of hair, even more recently, she’s become the newest ambassador for cult-favorite hair care brand, Camille Rose Naturals; a partnership where she gives us the inside scoop on how she keeps her mane healthy while on the go.

As for makeup? The singer-songwriter knows she always looks fly in brown tones. At her show in San Diego, for example, her lips were lined in a dark chestnut shade with a warm, golden gloss to complement her hair. Light brown matte shadow extended into her filled-in brows– reminiscent of the look which opened her tour in DC.

And although her iconic tour is winding down, you can believe that Monét is still “trying to go up.” This even includes being our Of The Essence digital cover star this month. For the piece, the superstar– who dons a platinum-blonde bob, and a bouncy, middle-parted wig– lets us in on her journey, and what’s to come next.

Below, take a look at some of our digital cover star’s most iconic beauty looks so far.