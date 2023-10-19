Victoria Monet & Latto Are Camille Rose’s Newest Brand Ambassadors

Camille Rose founder Janell Stephens has always moved with intentionality. This was the case from when she started making products in her kitchen for her eczema-prone kids in 2011, to now having best sellers like the Algae Deep Conditioner or their Spiked Honey Mousse. But this journey surely hasn’t always been an easy one. “So many people wanted to change my ingredients and make the products into something that wasn’t so natural,” Stephens tells ESSENCE. “I made sure I didn’t allow that to happen,” she says of why she’s had so much success in the beauty space over the years.

Trusting her gut is also what led her to, as of today, partner with two icons in the making: rapper Latto and singer, Victoria Monet. For Stephens, this decision felt like a no-brainer, not only because they were both already fans of the brand, but also because they both reflect the brand’s ethos. “They’re all about women’s empowerment. They are not afraid to be courageous or step outside of their comfort zones,” she shares.

Additionally, “both Victoria and Latto care about what they put on their body, face and hair,” she says. “I want to remind people that, even though they wear protective styles while performing, they are making sure they are caring for their hair and scalp while in those styles,” Stephens adds.

And both of these ladies are equally as thrilled as Stephens is to be in partnership with Camille Rose; a collaboration that will include representing the brand on their social platforms, and attending experiential events. “I’m super excited to partner with a Black-owned, female-led brand,” Latto says. “I want to introduce more textured hair girlies to a brand with products that I know and trust.“

Similarly, for Monet, “the values of the company were a perfect match,” she says. “From the way they prioritize using food-grade ingredients, to Janell being a mother, like I am, to a child with eczema,” she adds. “I feel like this partnership is also important because my goal as an artist is to inspire, be a source of light and provide knowledge where I can.”

And speaking of inspiration, there’s certainly more on the way from Stephens and Camille Rose. “I’m excited about expanding and partnering with more amazing women and men to help us raise our brand awareness domestically and internationally,” Stephens shares. And through it all, she’s ensuring to keep her integrity and passion at the forefront. “I love being able to create hair and beauty products for women. I love learning about different herbs, oils and butters and how they contribute to our beauty and our lifestyle.”