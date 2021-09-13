Singer Victoria Monét On Her Devastating Postpartum Hair Loss: ‘Probably Lost About 40% Of My Hair’

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Plenty of women have spoken openly about the way in which their bodies changed after giving birth. From the pressure to slim down to the separation of abs, loss of perkiness of breasts and healing required from incisions and tears, body after baby is a doozy. Not as openly discussed though is hair after baby. According to the American Pregnancy Association, about 40 to 50 percent of women will deal with postpartum hair loss. For those who’ve watched their hair fall out in the post-natal period, whether a complete loss of edges or patches here and there it can be a hit to one’s confidence during an already emotional time.

Singer Victoria Monét opened up about it on Monday (September 13). She gave birth to daughter Hazel in February, and more than six months later, she’s seeing a significant loss in hair.

“Probably lost about 40% of my hair yesterday,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m so sadd it came out in mounds. Post partum really don’t let up.”

Fans sent love and “positive vibes” her way, but not any answers on ways to deal with it. The good news is, experts say postpartum hair loss is normal. Telogen effluvium, hair loss brought on from a stressful event occurring to the body, only lasts a few months and hair often returns back to it’s pre-baby state a year after giving birth. From my own experience, my edges, completely bald months after delivery and stopping prenatal vitamins, aren’t 100 percent back to normal (due to excessive pulling from pre-pregnancy styles), but they’re in much better shape. At the height of the loss though, it would have been a relief to hear that other women went through it and their hair came back just fine. With Monét in mind, here are a few other notable moms who opened up about postpartum hair loss and the road back to healthy strands.