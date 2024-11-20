Viola Davis Named 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award Honoree

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced that the incomparable Viola Davis will be the recipient of the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. A towering figure in the entertainment industry, Davis will join a pantheon of cinematic legends who have received the award, including Sidney Poitier, Oprah Winfrey, and Denzel Washington.

Davis, who earned her first Golden Globe in 2017 for her performance as Rose Maxson in Fences, opposite Washington, will be honored for her groundbreaking contributions to film.

“Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film,” stated Helen Hoehne, President of the Golden Globes. “Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry. Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award.”

The 2025 DeMille Award is just the latest accolade in Davis’s storied career. The actress, producer, and activist has achieved the rare distinction of EGOT status, with an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and multiple Tony Awards to her name. Her influence extends beyond the screen, as evidenced by her selection as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2017 and her receipt of the Public Counsel’s William O. Douglas Award in 2022 for her advocacy in social justice.

Davis has also made strides as a producer. Alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, she co-founded JuVee Productions, a company dedicated to amplifying marginalized voices and creating impactful, inclusive stories across film, television, and digital media.

A graduate of The Juilliard School, Davis has been recognized not only for her artistry but also for her philanthropic efforts. She has worked tirelessly to combat childhood hunger in the United States and continues to champion diversity and equity in Hollywood.

Davis will be celebrated during a gala dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, January 3, 2025, in a historic ceremony alongside the winner of the Carol Burnett Award, which honors television achievements. This will mark the first time the Golden Globes dedicates an evening exclusively to these two marquee honors.

The celebration will continue during the live broadcast of the 82nd Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, 2025, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.