Courtesy of Getty Images

Step aside ladies! At this year’s Met Gala, the fellas decided to reposition themselves as the focus for the first Monday of May. On the flashy red carpet, the guys were not settling to be anyone’s accessory or arm candy, they channeled pure main character energy and elegance while their outfits took center stage.

While men tend to play it safe on the carpet with classic black and white tuxedos, they chose to lean into the theme of ‘Gilded Glamour’ and up the grandness of their ensembles. Kid Cudi, who is known to challenge the male fashion narrative, brought some color to the carpet as he arrived in a vibrant blue look designed by Kenzo. Lenny Kravitz was also a standout – he arrived in leather pants, a corset and a sheer cape.

Although most men opted for a non-traditional suit, there were a good number of celebrity guests that stole our hearts in classic tuxedos. There’s no denying that Regé-Jean Page looked great in his sparkly, deep navy blue tuxedo. However, being that he was a co-star on Bridgerton, ‘Gilded Glamour’ comes as second nature to the English actor. In addition to looking great on the outside, there were also a couple guests like Victor Glemaud and Questlove, who put deeper thought into their looks for the night by paying homage to André Leon Talley.

See all of the best male celebrity looks from the 2022 Met Gala ahead.

01 Lenny Kravitz Courtesy of Getty Images 02 Anderson Paak Courtesy of Getty Images 03 Jon Batiste Courtesy of Getty Images 04 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Courtesy of Getty Images 05 Damson Idris Damson Idris is seen wearing custom Dunhill. Courtesy of Getty Images 06 Questlove Courtesy of Getty Images 07 Regé-Jean Page Courtesy of Getty Images 08 Ashton Sanders Courtesy of Getty Images 09 Future Courtesy of Getty Images 10 Swizz Beatz Courtesy of Getty Images 11 Kid Cudi Courtesy of Getty Images 12 Gunna Courtesy of Getty Images 13 Odell Beckham Jr. Courtesy of Brand 14 Giveon Courtesy of Getty Images