Tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the 2022 Met Gala is being hosted, guests are arriving once again to walk the long red carpet to discover what’s behind the door at the top of steps. This year, attendees are coming dressed in their best take on ‘Gilded Glamour’ – this year’s Met Gala theme.

Normani, the 25-year old singer and dancer, was amongst the group of celebrities who arrived within the first hour of the red carpet officially opening. For her second year attending the Met Gala, the creator of the newly released single Fair, she is not playing fair at all.

She arrived in a full Christian Siriano look, and channeled ‘Gilded Glamour’ to the fullest, but in a modern way. In true Normani fashion, she flexed her gorgeous silhouette with a royal two-piece. The top part of her ensemble for the night is a halter neck top constructed with exaggerated puff sleeves and the bottom half is an asymmetrical waistline bubble skirt. And of course, this glamorous night calls for extravagant hats, so Normani topped her Siriano ensemble with a matching hat.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Normani arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Normani attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )