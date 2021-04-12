Kid Cudi Wears Off-White Dress By Virgil Abloh On SNL

This weekend, Kid Cudi hit the SNL stage as a musical guest and shocked the audience and the Internet with his garment selection. The 37-year-old rapper wore a floral dress to close out the show, paying homage to late singer, Kurt Cobain.

The performance coincided with the week of Cobain’s death by suicide in 1994. In remembrance, Cudi sported a dress nearly identical to that which the prolific rockstar wore on the cover of “The Face” magazine in 1993.

On Twitter yesterday evening, the rapper disclosed more information about his groundbreaking move. “Virgil designed the dress for me,” he wrote in a Tweet shortly after the performance clip began to go viral. “I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f—– genius!! Love you man we did it!!!”

Abloh also commented on Cudi’s moment, writing, “freedom is, as freedom does,” in a caption on his Instagram page.

Kid Cudi's #SNL tribute to Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley 🌼💚🥺 pic.twitter.com/l956TaeEDZ
— Shan (@midnitemogwai) April 11, 2021

Shortly after Cudi graced the SNL stage, the internet reacted to his fashion statement, with many sharing words of support. One user wrote, “If you’re out here hating on Kid Cudi because he was wearing a dress, grow up and understand that it’s not only an homage to Kurt Cobain but also him speaking loudly for everyone to be and love themselves for who they are. Another user noted, “Kid Cudi and Young Thug in a dress are bodying Harry Styles in a dress any day of the week.”

Check out his full look below.