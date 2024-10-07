Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 AMAs

Getty Images / Christopher Polk

The 2024 American Music Awards is the one award show we look forward to every year. Why? Not only because of the stellar performances, but also because of the head turning beauty looks. We love keeping our eyes peeled for the new hottest trends—or the embrace of timeless ones.

Jordyn Woods, for one, rocked a white eyeshadow and cat eyeliner look. Raye—known for her stellar vocals—is also known for bold red lipstick; tonight was no different. Meanwhile, performing alongside Sheila E., who sported an elegant high ponytail, Chaka Khan made a statement on the red carpet with her voluminous, auburn curly hair.

Speaking of icons, Gladys Knight opted for a signature pixie cut and flushed lip. Then, Jennifer Hudson graced the carpet and stage with a low, textured pony. And, of course, we can’t forget Blue Telusma who brought the sun and warmth to fall with blonde braids and killer smile.

Below for our favorite beauty moments from the 2024 American Music Awards.