HomeAwards & Events

Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 American Music Awards

Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 American Music Awards
Getty Images / Christopher Polk
By Larry Stansbury ·

The 2024 American Music Awards is the one award show we look forward to every year. Why? Not only because of the stellar performances, but also because of the head turning beauty looks. We love keeping our eyes peeled for the new hottest trends—or the embrace of timeless ones.

Jordyn Woods, for one, rocked a white eyeshadow and cat eyeliner look. Raye—known for her stellar vocals—is also known for bold red lipstick; tonight was no different. Meanwhile, performing alongside Sheila E., who sported an elegant high ponytail, Chaka Khan made a statement on the red carpet with her voluminous, auburn curly hair. 

Speaking of icons, Gladys Knight opted for a signature pixie cut and flushed lip. Then, Jennifer Hudson graced the carpet and stage with a low, textured pony. And, of course, we can’t forget Blue Telusma who brought the sun and warmth to fall with blonde braids and killer smile.

Below for our favorite beauty moments from the 2024 American Music Awards.

Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 AMAs
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Jordyn Woods arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 AMAs
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Blue Telusma arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 AMAs
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Chaka Khan arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 AMAs
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Ajani Scott arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 AMAs
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Sheila E. arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 AMAs
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Gladys Knight arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 AMAs
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Jennifer Hudson performs at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 AMAs
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Raye performs at American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)