2024 MTV VMA Nominations Include Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, And SZA

On Tuesday, MTV announced nominations for the 2024 Video Music Awards. The award ceremony celebrates artists “whose cultural impact and work during the last 12 months ave revolutionized the music industry and sparked global conversations.”

Taylor Swift is leading this year’s nominations, with 10, which includes video of the year. Should she take home the award this year, she would continue her record-breaking streak and break her own record to become the only artists to win three times in a row and win five times in the esteemed category.

Beyoncé has secured a nomination for Song of the Year with her track “Texas Hold ‘Em,” while Kendrick Lamar is in the running with his chart-topping single “Not Like Us.”

Megan Thee Stallion and SZA are neck and neck in the nominations with five each. Megan’s nods include her feature on GloRilla’s “Wanna Be,” along with Best Hip-Hop, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Direction for “BOA.” SZA is recognized for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop for her collaboration with Drake and Sexyy Red on “Rich Baby Daddy,” as well as Best R&B for “Snooze.”

Usher has earned two nominations: Best Afrobeats for “Ruin” and Best R&B for “Good Good.” Latto also received two nods for Best Collaboration and Best K-pop for “Seven.”

This year’s VMAs also feature an exciting lineup of artists who are nominated for a moon man for the very first time. Tyla, with three nominations, joins Sexy Red and Victoria Monét, each with two. The expanding roster of first-time nominees includes Coco Jones, Flyanan Boss, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Playboi Carti, and Shaboozey.

Representing Nigeria, Burna Boy, Pheelz, and Lojay are all nominated for the first time, adding to the global excitement surrounding this year’s awards.

Starting today, fans can cast their votes for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the highly sought-after “Video of the Year,” presented by Burger King®; “Best Collaboration”; and “Artist of the Year.” Voting is open until Friday, August 30th, courtesy of The General Insurance®. Voting for “Best New Artist” will continue through the live show on Tuesday, September 10th. Stay tuned for the announcement of nominations for social categories.

The 2024 VMAs will broadcast LIVE from UBS Arena in New York on Tuesday, September 10th at 8PM ET/PT, promising headline-generating surprises, exclusive performances, and a vibrant, fan-filled atmosphere.