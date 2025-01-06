‘Kicking Down Doors in Heels’: Black Women In Social Impact Shine At Brunch

(Source: Eden Harris/Essence)

With less than 24 hours until the official certification of a new Trump administration, the tension in Washington, D.C., is palpable by Democrats—but in a light-filled room not far from the Capitol, a different kind of energy radiated on Sunday. This spirit of hope for the future was present at the inaugural “A Toast to Black Women in Social Impact” brunch hosted to celebrate women making waves.

Dr. Sesha Joi Moon, the former chief diversity officer in the U.S. House of Representatives and organizer of the brunch, first lady of Maryland Dawn Moore

One history-making honoree reflected on why representation in the White House matters to her and the importance of functions such as the brunch.

“What really inspires me as a mom who is raising a young Black girl is walking through the White House and seeing other people who look like me, who look like us,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ESSENCE in a statement. “An event like this highlights the spaces we, as Black women, have come to occupy and reinforces the importance [of] maintaining our presence in them.

Jean-Pierre is the first Black and openly gay person to serve as White House press secretary.

The brunch served not merely as a gathering but as a celebration of the resilience and accomplishments of Black women in Washington looking to chart a path forward.

There to reinforce this message was Maryland’s first lady, Dawn Moore, who was welcomed by a standing ovation before speaking.

During her speech, Moore touted Gov. Wes Moore’s cabinet, which she says is comprised of a significant amount of women, adding, “My husband was raised by them, and so he understands the power of women; he understands the power of you… he wouldn’t be governor if it weren’t for so many of you in this country.”

“Bless you. Keep fighting. Keep loving. Keep being who you are. Keep showing up. And I’m telling you, there’s no doubt about what we can do together as long as we remain together,” she added.

The brunch was attended by Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), a rising Democratic star who made a splash in the political world after issuing the six B’s “Bleach-Blonde Bad-Built Butch-Body” during a contentious hearing with firebrand Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas)

Since then, Crockett has used her newfound fame to bring light to issues plaguing Black Americans. And though Washington will be Republican-controlled as President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Crockett said at the brunch she won’t stop fighting for the American people.

“I say that the work does not stop just because I don’t think they [will] necessarily [get the] voting rights legislation passed, but that doesn’t mean that I’ll stop filing the bills,” she told ESSENCE. “This is an opportunity for us to have conversations and to talk about it and ask the questions like, why is it that we don’t look at things such as voting rights and say that this isn’t a partisan issue, but this is something that we should be bipartisan.”

Symone D. Sanders-Townsend, MSNBC “The Weekend” host who also served as Vice President Kamala Harris’s senior advisor and chief spokesperson, spoke at the brunch praising MSNBC president Rashida Jones, the first Black woman to lead a major cable news network.

“I am able to do what I do and so many other people [in] our network and in this space because Rashida is unapologetically herself in every single room, and she’s a business lady,” Sanders-Townsend said, expressing appreciation for Jones’ leadership.

When asked how she can use her voice to uplift social impact leaders with the start of a new Trump era when it may be challenging, Jones said, “I think the biggest thing is recognizing them and seeing them and making sure they understand their own worth and value. Sometimes, that’s the energy that you need to be inspired to do more.”

Though an MSNBC report shows that under the incoming administration, DEI will continue to be rolled back, Sanders-Townsend said at the brunch that women ought to “never let a good crisis go to waste.”

“To be clear, 2025 will come with a number of challenges and a number of crises, particularly in the social impact and DEI space. I mean, it is actively under attack as we speak,” she told ESSENCE.

Sanders-Townsend also said that this is not the moment for individuals to retreat from the stage but to lean in and take the time to increase their investment in their social causes.

Dr. Sesha Joi Moon, the former chief diversity officer in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 117th and 118th Congresses, had to pivot her career to chief strategist campaign co-chair for Harris for President after her position was eliminated in a GOP-backed spending bill. She said her aim for this New Year’s brunch was to create a space to empower women and give them hope.

As the event neared toward the end, Moore raised a glass, offering words of encouragement and empowerment as the women in attendance planned to forge ahead.

“I’m going to give a toast to kicking in the door with six-inch heels, to being Black, feminine and beautiful. I’m going to give a toast to letting 2025 be our best year because it is all possible. And the last toast that I give will be [to] let your only pain be champagne,” she said to a room of cheering women.