Megan Thee Stallion Lands 12 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

Just one year after the 50th anniversary of the genre, hip-hop has had quite the moment—between a reclamation of the genre from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” to the meteoric rise of female rappers breaking new ground, it’s been a remarkable year for the culture. And the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards are set to encapsulate it all.

This year’s award show will air on BET on Tuesday, October 15, following its taping the week prior. The event heads to Las Vegas for the first time, bringing the energy of hip-hop to the city of lights, with the ceremony recognizing talent from the past year across 17 different categories. Returning to host is rapper and media personality Fat Joe, who also served as co-executive producer.

In a press release, Fat Joe expressed his enthusiasm about returning as host for the third consecutive year, noting that it has been a dream to helm the BET Hip Hop Awards. He also shared his excitement about taking the event to the next level in Las Vegas, sharing that while the location may be new, the energy and entertainment will be bigger than ever.

Leading in nominations this year is Megan Thee Stallion, who has received 12 nods, including ‘Hip-Hop Album of the Year’ for her self-titled album Megan, ‘Impact Track’ for ‘Hiss,’ and three nominations in the ‘Best Collaboration’ category “’Bongo” with Cardi B, “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba, and “Wanna Be” with GloRilla).

Right on her heels is Lamar, who has received 11 nominations, mostly for his standout hit “Not Like Us,” and “Like That.” Both songs have dominated the charts and solidified Lamar’s status as one of hip-hop’s most potent voices. His nods include ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ for “Not Like Us,” ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ twice for ‘Song of the Year,’for “Not Like Us” as well as “Like That,” alongside Metro Boomin and Future. Lamar’s anticipated performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show only adds to the momentum surrounding his recent work. Additionally, he’s up for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and ‘Hustler of the Year.’

Unsurprisingly, Drake rounds out the top three of nominations, with eight nominations. Tied for nominations—Cardi B, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and Nicki Minaj—each received seven noms, and Future and Travis Scott received six.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET said in a statement, “This year’s nominees exemplify the creativity and diversity of hip hop and the culture. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments and are excited to see how they will elevate hip hop artistry.”

In addition to the top contenders, the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards will shine a spotlight on other notable names, including 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Common, Lil Wayne, Pete Rock, and newcomer Sexyy Red.

See the full list of nominees below.

Here’s the list of nominations with proper formatting:

Best Hip Hop Video

“8 AM in Charlotte” – Drake

“Band4Band” – Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bent” – 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Big Mama” – Latto

“BOA” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Type Shit” – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Best Collaboration

“At the Party” – Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

“Band4Band” – Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bongos” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Everybody” – Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert

“First Person Shooter” – Drake feat. J. Cole

“Like That” – Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Wanna Be” – GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Best Duo or Group

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Common & Pete Rock

EarthGang

Flyana Boss

Future & Metro Boomin

Rick Ross & Meek Mill

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Common

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Video Director of the Year

20K Visuals

A$AP Rocky

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers & Travis Scott

Doja Cat & Nina McNeely

Offset

Song of the Year

“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat

“Bent” – 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Fe!n” – Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti

“FTCU” – Nicki Minaj

“Get It Sexyy” – Sexyy Red

“Like That” – Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

Hip Hop Album of the Year

American Dream – 21 Savage

Ehhtang Ehhtang – GloRilla

For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition – Drake

In Sexyy We Trust – Sexyy Red

Megan – Megan Thee Stallion

One of Wun – Gunna

Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

Utopia – Travis Scott

We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

Cash Cobain

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Metro Boomin

Pete Rock

Q-Tip

The Alchemist

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

41

310Babii

Bossman Dlow

Cash Cobain

Lady London

Sexyy Red

Skilla Baby

Tommy Richman

DJ of the Year

Big Von

DJ D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Best Hip Hop Platform

Bootleg Kev

Club Shay Shay

Complex

Drink Champs

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

On the Radar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Hustler of the Year

50 Cent

A$AP Rocky

Cam’ron & Ma$e

Cardi B

Drake

Fat Joe

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)

A$AP Rocky – “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)

Cardi B – “Wanna Be Remix” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)

Drake – “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)

J. Cole – “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)

Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)

Lil Wayne – “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion)

Impact Track

“Blessings” – Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Fortunate” – Common & Pete Rock

“Get In With Me” – Bossman Dlow

“Hiss” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Humble Me” – Killer Mike

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Precision” – Big Sean

“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

Best International Flow

SDM – France

Leys MC – France

Racionais MCs – Brazil

Budah – Brazil

Ghetts – UK

Bashy – UK

Stefflon Don – UK

Maglera Doe Boy – South Africa

Blxckie – South Africa

Odumodublvck – Nigeria

The BET Hip Hop Awards” 2024 will air on BET on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT.