Megan Thee Stallion Lands 12 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

Following behind her are Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
Megan Thee Stallion Leads In BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
By Shelby Stewart ·

Just one year after the 50th anniversary of the genre, hip-hop has had quite the moment—between a reclamation of the genre from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” to the meteoric rise of female rappers breaking new ground, it’s been a remarkable year for the culture. And the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards are set to encapsulate it all.  

This year’s award show will air on BET on Tuesday, October 15, following its taping the week prior. The event heads to Las Vegas for the first time, bringing the energy of hip-hop to the city of lights, with the ceremony recognizing talent from the past year across 17 different categories. Returning to host is rapper and media personality Fat Joe, who also served as co-executive producer.

In a press release, Fat Joe expressed his enthusiasm about returning as host for the third consecutive year, noting that it has been a dream to helm the BET Hip Hop Awards. He also shared his excitement about taking the event to the next level in Las Vegas, sharing that while the location may be new, the energy and entertainment will be bigger than ever.

Leading in nominations this year is Megan Thee Stallion, who has received 12 nods, including ‘Hip-Hop Album of the Year’ for her self-titled album Megan, ‘Impact Track’ for ‘Hiss,’ and three nominations in the ‘Best Collaboration’ category “’Bongo” with Cardi B, “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba, and “Wanna Be” with GloRilla).

Megan Thee Stallion Lands 12 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Right on her heels is Lamar, who has received 11 nominations, mostly for his standout hit “Not Like Us,” and “Like That.” Both songs have dominated the charts and solidified Lamar’s status as one of hip-hop’s most potent voices. His nods include ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ for “Not Like Us,” ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ twice for ‘Song of the Year,’for “Not Like Us” as well as “Like That,” alongside Metro Boomin and Future. Lamar’s anticipated performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show only adds to the momentum surrounding his recent work. Additionally, he’s up for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and ‘Hustler of the Year.’

Unsurprisingly, Drake rounds out the top three of nominations, with eight nominations. Tied for nominations—Cardi B, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and Nicki Minaj—each received seven noms, and Future and Travis Scott received six. 

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET said in a statement,  “This year’s nominees exemplify the creativity and diversity of hip hop and the culture. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments and are excited to see how they will elevate hip hop artistry.”

In addition to the top contenders, the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards will shine a spotlight on other notable names, including 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Common, Lil Wayne, Pete Rock, and newcomer Sexyy Red. 

See the full list of nominees below. 

Here’s the list of nominations with proper formatting:

Best Hip Hop Video  

“8 AM in Charlotte” – Drake  
“Band4Band” – Central Cee feat. Lil Baby  
“Bent” – 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)  
“Big Mama” – Latto  
“BOA” – Megan Thee Stallion  
“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B  
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar  
“Type Shit” – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti  

Best Collaboration  

“At the Party” – Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott  
“Band4Band” – Central Cee feat. Lil Baby  
“Bongos” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion  
“Everybody” – Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert  
“First Person Shooter” – Drake feat. J. Cole  
“Like That” – Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar  
“Mamushi” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba  
“Wanna Be” – GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion  

Best Duo or Group  

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign  
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne  
41  
Common & Pete Rock  
EarthGang  
Flyana Boss  
Future & Metro Boomin  
Rick Ross & Meek Mill  

Best Live Performer  

Burna Boy  
Busta Rhymes  
Cardi B  
Drake  
GloRilla  
Kendrick Lamar  
Megan Thee Stallion  
Missy Elliott  
Nicki Minaj  
Travis Scott  

Lyricist of the Year  

21 Savage  
Cardi B  
Common  
Drake  
Kendrick Lamar  
Lil Wayne  
Megan Thee Stallion  
Nicki Minaj  

Video Director of the Year  

20K Visuals  
A$AP Rocky  
Cactus Jack  
Cole Bennett  
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar  
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott  
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely  
Offset  

Song of the Year  

“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat  
“Bent” – 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)  
“Fe!n” – Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti  
“FTCU” – Nicki Minaj  
“Get It Sexyy” – Sexyy Red  
“Like That” – Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar  
“Mamushi” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba  
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar  
“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla  

Hip Hop Album of the Year  

American Dream – 21 Savage  
Ehhtang Ehhtang – GloRilla  
For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition – Drake  
In Sexyy We Trust – Sexyy Red  
Megan – Megan Thee Stallion  
One of Wun – Gunna  
Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj  
Utopia – Travis Scott  
We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin  

Hip Hop Artist of the Year  

21 Savage  
Cardi B  
Drake  
Future  
GloRilla  
Kendrick Lamar  
Megan Thee Stallion  
Nicki Minaj  

Producer of the Year  

ATL Jacob  
Cash Cobain  
Hit-Boy  
Hitmaka  
Metro Boomin  
Pete Rock  
Q-Tip  
The Alchemist  

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist  

41  
310Babii  
Bossman Dlow  
Cash Cobain  
Lady London  
Sexyy Red  
Skilla Baby  
Tommy Richman  

DJ of the Year  

Big Von  
DJ D-Nice  
DJ Drama  
DJ Khaled  
Kaytranada  
Metro Boomin  
Mustard  
The Alchemist  

Best Hip Hop Platform  

Bootleg Kev  
Club Shay Shay  
Complex  
Drink Champs  
Million Dollaz Worth of Game  
On the Radar  
The Breakfast Club  
The Joe Budden Podcast  
The Shade Room  
XXL  

Hustler of the Year  

50 Cent  
A$AP Rocky  
Cam’ron & Ma$e  
Cardi B  
Drake  
Fat Joe  
GloRilla  
Kendrick Lamar  
Megan Thee Stallion  

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse  

21 Savage – “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)  
A$AP Rocky – “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)  
Cardi B – “Wanna Be Remix” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)  
Drake – “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)  
J. Cole – “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)  
Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)  
Lil Wayne – “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)  
Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion)  

Impact Track  

“Blessings” – Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard  
“Fortunate” – Common & Pete Rock  
“Get In With Me” – Bossman Dlow  
“Hiss” – Megan Thee Stallion  
“Humble Me” – Killer Mike  
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar  
“Precision” – Big Sean  
“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla  

Best International Flow  

SDM – France  
Leys MC – France  
Racionais MCs – Brazil  
Budah – Brazil  
Ghetts – UK  
Bashy – UK  
Stefflon Don – UK  
Maglera Doe Boy – South Africa  
Blxckie – South Africa  
Odumodublvck – Nigeria

The BET Hip Hop Awards” 2024 will air on BET on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT.

