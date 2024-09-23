Megan Thee Stallion Lands 12 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

Just one year after the 50th anniversary of the genre, hip-hop has had quite the moment—between a reclamation of the genre from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” to the meteoric rise of female rappers breaking new ground, it’s been a remarkable year for the culture. And the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards are set to encapsulate it all.
This year’s award show will air on BET on Tuesday, October 15, following its taping the week prior. The event heads to Las Vegas for the first time, bringing the energy of hip-hop to the city of lights, with the ceremony recognizing talent from the past year across 17 different categories. Returning to host is rapper and media personality Fat Joe, who also served as co-executive producer.
In a press release, Fat Joe expressed his enthusiasm about returning as host for the third consecutive year, noting that it has been a dream to helm the BET Hip Hop Awards. He also shared his excitement about taking the event to the next level in Las Vegas, sharing that while the location may be new, the energy and entertainment will be bigger than ever.
Leading in nominations this year is Megan Thee Stallion, who has received 12 nods, including ‘Hip-Hop Album of the Year’ for her self-titled album Megan, ‘Impact Track’ for ‘Hiss,’ and three nominations in the ‘Best Collaboration’ category “’Bongo” with Cardi B, “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba, and “Wanna Be” with GloRilla).
Right on her heels is Lamar, who has received 11 nominations, mostly for his standout hit “Not Like Us,” and “Like That.” Both songs have dominated the charts and solidified Lamar’s status as one of hip-hop’s most potent voices. His nods include ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ for “Not Like Us,” ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ twice for ‘Song of the Year,’for “Not Like Us” as well as “Like That,” alongside Metro Boomin and Future. Lamar’s anticipated performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show only adds to the momentum surrounding his recent work. Additionally, he’s up for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and ‘Hustler of the Year.’
Unsurprisingly, Drake rounds out the top three of nominations, with eight nominations. Tied for nominations—Cardi B, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and Nicki Minaj—each received seven noms, and Future and Travis Scott received six.
Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET said in a statement, “This year’s nominees exemplify the creativity and diversity of hip hop and the culture. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments and are excited to see how they will elevate hip hop artistry.”
In addition to the top contenders, the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards will shine a spotlight on other notable names, including 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Common, Lil Wayne, Pete Rock, and newcomer Sexyy Red.
See the full list of nominees below.
Here’s the list of nominations with proper formatting:
Best Hip Hop Video
“8 AM in Charlotte” – Drake
“Band4Band” – Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bent” – 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Big Mama” – Latto
“BOA” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Type Shit” – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Best Collaboration
“At the Party” – Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
“Band4Band” – Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bongos” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Everybody” – Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
“First Person Shooter” – Drake feat. J. Cole
“Like That” – Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Wanna Be” – GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Duo or Group
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Common & Pete Rock
EarthGang
Flyana Boss
Future & Metro Boomin
Rick Ross & Meek Mill
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Common
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Video Director of the Year
20K Visuals
A$AP Rocky
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
Offset
Song of the Year
“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat
“Bent” – 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Fe!n” – Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
“FTCU” – Nicki Minaj
“Get It Sexyy” – Sexyy Red
“Like That” – Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
Hip Hop Album of the Year
American Dream – 21 Savage
Ehhtang Ehhtang – GloRilla
For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition – Drake
In Sexyy We Trust – Sexyy Red
Megan – Megan Thee Stallion
One of Wun – Gunna
Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
Utopia – Travis Scott
We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Producer of the Year
ATL Jacob
Cash Cobain
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Metro Boomin
Pete Rock
Q-Tip
The Alchemist
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
41
310Babii
Bossman Dlow
Cash Cobain
Lady London
Sexyy Red
Skilla Baby
Tommy Richman
DJ of the Year
Big Von
DJ D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Best Hip Hop Platform
Bootleg Kev
Club Shay Shay
Complex
Drink Champs
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
On the Radar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Hustler of the Year
50 Cent
A$AP Rocky
Cam’ron & Ma$e
Cardi B
Drake
Fat Joe
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
A$AP Rocky – “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
Cardi B – “Wanna Be Remix” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
Drake – “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
J. Cole – “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)
Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
Lil Wayne – “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
Impact Track
“Blessings” – Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“Fortunate” – Common & Pete Rock
“Get In With Me” – Bossman Dlow
“Hiss” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Humble Me” – Killer Mike
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Precision” – Big Sean
“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
Best International Flow
SDM – France
Leys MC – France
Racionais MCs – Brazil
Budah – Brazil
Ghetts – UK
Bashy – UK
Stefflon Don – UK
Maglera Doe Boy – South Africa
Blxckie – South Africa
Odumodublvck – Nigeria
The BET Hip Hop Awards” 2024 will air on BET on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT.