ICYMI: Beyoncé’s Daisy Duke Blonde, Doechii’s Button Nails, And More

@beyonce / Instagram

While last week’s celebrity beauty trends couldn’t be pinned down, this week, one thing couldn’t be stated more: wet your hair. Spring is here, which means hydration and moisture is the biggest trend, from sopping wet curls to sleek chignons and water waves. Meanwhile, Coachella invites new party-ready looks to the biggest festival stage and doll-like beauty has a new update (hint: blush has migrated.)

Just a week before her tour, Beyoncé channelled Daisy Duke loitering in a diner with wet blonde bandana-wrapped hair and denim nails to match her shorts. Similarly, a backwards-facing Tyla let us see her short, gelled curls, turning natural textures into a spring beauty moment, while Anok Yai went even shorter in a tight, brown pixie.

Doechii was like a buttoned-up doll: pink eye corner blush, half-up micro braids and blue nails adorned with buttons. A look seconded by Amaarae, who had eye-lining blush elongating her corners at Coachella, followed by Ravyn Lenae wearing loose, red water waves to her own festival set. Marsai Martin’s chignon and a Josephine Baker-esque side bang meant business, closing out the week with professional elegance.

In case you missed it, take a look at 13 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.