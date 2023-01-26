Angela Bassett To Receive Special Honor From The Costume Designers Guild

Angela Bassett will soon have another honor to add to her ever-growing list of accolades this award season.

The Academy Award-nominated actress and Golden Globe winner has been announced as the 2023 recipient of the Costume Designers Guild’s Spotlight Award, in recognition of her enduring commitment to excellence in her field and demonstrated awareness of the role and importance of costume design in Hollywood productions. Past Spotlight Awards recipients include Kerry Washington and Halle Berry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Angela Bassett as McBride Sisters Wine Company Sponsors The Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for McBride Sisters Wine Company)

“The Costume Designers Guild could not be more honored to be celebrating the career of the incomparable Angela Bassett at our 25th-anniversary celebration,” Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892 told Variety of the upcoming honor. “Her collaborations with costume designers have captivated audiences around the globe for decades, making her the perfect fit for our Spotlight Award this year.”

The 25th annual CDGA Awards will take place on February 27th in Los Angeles, recognizing and celebrating excellence in costume design for film, television, and short-form media. Previous nominees include Derica Cole Washington and famed costume designer and longtime Bassett collaborator, Ruth E. Carter. Carter and Bassett collaborated on the actress’ Oscar-nominated role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as her career-defining roles in films like What’s Love Got to Do With It?, Malcolm X, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Angela Bassett and Ruth E. Carter attend the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors To Watch, 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“You don’t work with someone like Angela Bassett and not learn from her,” Carter told Variety in a joint interview with the actress in early January. “She is a consummate actress…We’re constantly collaborating. Whether we’re doing it eye-to-eye, or observing each other’s process, it gives me more of an understanding of Angela Bassett.”