The Stars Came Out to Celebrate the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards

It’s no secret that it takes a plethora of gifted people to create magic on the big and small screens. Well, last night, the costume designers were the stars of the show at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards, which was held at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California.

Once the red carpet cooled off, guests headed inside as co-hosts Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson (of Black Monday fame) set the tone for a fun-filled celebration. There were laughs and lots of cheers, of course, but there was also serious talk about pay equity from Guild president, Salvador Perez, who asked audience members to wave the “Pay Equity Now” fans that were placed under each seat. Everyone obliged!

Among the night’s presenters were The Morning Show star, Karen Pittman, and members of Hollywood’s next generation including Euphoria’s own, Storm Reid, Bel-Air co-stars Jabari Banks and Coco Jones, as well as newly-minted Oscar nominee, Ariana DeBose, who sauntered across the stage serving a tinge of West Side Story energy.

Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter won the Excellence in Contemporary Film Award for breathing new life into Zamunda’s royal family in Coming 2 America. And when Oscar nominee, Aunjanue Ellis took the stage to present the Career Achievement Award to two-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner, Sharen Davis, with whom she collaborated on King Richard, she spoke of their long work history, which dates back to 2004’s Ray. After going off-script for a few to speak from the heart, Ellis pointed to the screen and introduced her King Richard co-star and fellow Oscar nominee, Will Smith, who raved about Davis’ genre-defying talent.

Sponsored by Westfield Century City and Campari, The Costume Designer’s Guild Awards were an absolute delight. Yes, it was a very good night!

Take a look at more highlights from the evening below: