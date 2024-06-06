NAACP And BET Reveal Date For The 56th NAACP Image Awards

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin

Today, the NAACP and BET announced that the 56th NAACP Image Awards’ will air live on BET, Saturday, February 22, 2025, from Pasadena, California. Nominations for the event are to be revealed on January 7.

This year’s ceremony will highlight excellence in the categories of motion picture, television + streaming, recording, literature, and podcasts. Submissions for nomination consideration open on August 26, and will close on Friday, November 8, 2024. The performance or project cannot be used from a previously released project that would have qualified in a previous year.

Standing as one of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees and winners include Usher, Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Cortney B. Vance, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Amanda Gorman, Nia Long, Keith David, Jennifer Hudson, Stacey Abrams, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tems, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Method Man, Dominique Thorne, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt, and many more.

Take a look at key calendar dates and deadlines for the 56th NAACP Image Awards.

MONDAY, AUGUST 26, 2024

Submissions Open

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2024

Early Bird Submissions Closes

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2024

Submissions Closes

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024

Nominating Committee Voting Begins

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2024

Nominating Committee Voting Ends

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025

Nomination Announcement and Public Voting Begins