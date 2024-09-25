Amy Sherald Becomes The First Black Contemporary Artist To Hold Solo Exhibition At National Portrait Gallery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Amy Sherald attends the 2023 Tribeca Ball at New York Academy of Art on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Amy Sherald — the visionary behind Michelle Obama’s iconic portrait — is once again making history.

Next fall, she will become the first contemporary Black artist to have a solo exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.. This groundbreaking show will feature over 50 of Sherald’s works, including some of the most culturally significant portraits of our time. Among them will be her renowned 2020 portrait of Breonna Taylor, which graced the cover of Vanity Fair and became a powerful symbol in the fight for justice, as well as her beloved portrait of Michelle Obama.

Set to run from September 19, 2025, to February 22, 2026, Sherald’s exhibition is a celebration of both her artistry and the profound cultural resonance her work holds. Known for her use of grayscale to depict Black skin and vibrant, symbolic backgrounds, Sherald’s work centers on the humanity and resilience of her subjects, often overlooked in traditional portraiture. The inclusion of the Breonna Taylor portrait—a piece that anchored the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s exhibit “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.”—adds a layer of depth to the exhibition, highlighting Sherald’s role as both an artist and a chronicler of contemporary Black experiences.

Sherald’s rise to prominence began with her powerful portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama, unveiled in 2018 at the National Portrait Gallery. The portrait broke new ground, not just for its striking visual impact, but for how it redefined the representation of Black women in fine art. Sherald’s portraits challenge viewers to see Black life in all its complexity and beauty. Now, with her first solo exhibition at the same institution, she continues to break barriers, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the art world.

Accompanying these iconic works will be the return of “Miss Everything (Unsuppressed Deliverance),” the 2016 portrait that won Sherald the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, catapulting her career to new heights. Together, these works tell a powerful story of identity, resilience, and the complexities of Black life, serving as a poignant reminder of the past while looking toward the future.

Rhea L. Combs, the National Portrait Gallery’s director of curatorial affairs, is organizing the Washington, DC, presentation of the exhibition. Combs, who has been instrumental in bringing Sherald’s work to wider audiences, spoke about the significance of this moment. “To be able to have a platform like a portrait competition that then turns into a commission that then helps someone become an internationally recognized artist is literally the chef’s kiss,” Combs told Washingtonian. “There’s nothing, no better feeling than that for a curator.”

For the National Portrait Gallery, Sherald’s exhibition represents a moment of cultural significance. As the first contemporary Black artist to hold a solo show, her presence challenges long-standing traditions about who is considered worthy of such a prestigious platform. This exhibition marks a pivotal shift toward more inclusive storytelling in elite art spaces, recognizing the need to showcase diverse perspectives and experiences.

Sherald’s artistry lies not just in her ability to capture her subjects, but in how she reclaims space for Black narratives. Each portrait becomes a statement, celebrating Black beauty, individuality, and humanity. As her work takes center stage at the National Portrait Gallery, her journey stands as a powerful reminder: art can change the world, one portrait at a time.