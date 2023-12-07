WATCH: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross And Reginald Hudlin Discuss Holiday Film, ‘Candy Cane Lane’

READ MORE LESS

Released on December 1, Candy Cane Lane is a family comedy that everyone can enjoy. It tells the story of Chris—played by the legendary Eddie Murphy—a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest by any means necessary.

The film stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, and Jillian Bell, among others. Candy Cane Lane is directed by Reginald Hudlin, in what is his first collaboration with Murphy since the 1992 hit, Boomerang.

In celebration of its premiere, Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Reginald Hudlin sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the new film, the importance of the holidays, gift giving, and more.