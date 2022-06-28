‘Boomerang’ Turns 30: See The Film’s Cast Then And Now

Today marks 30 years since the release of the hilarious Eddie Murphy comedy, Boomerang. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the film put a modern and stylish twist on the classic phrase – “what goes around, comes around.”
The film chronicled the life and career of successful advertising executive Marcus Graham, a man known to seduce women but unwilling to commit until he finds one that he deems as perfect. Throughout Boomerang, he takes and breaks the hearts of several women, but meets his match in Jacqueline Boyer – played by Robin Givens – who ultimately gives him a taste of his own medicine. In what becomes a lesson in self-evaluation, Graham learns the meaning of true love in a journey filled with dozens of funny moments between friends, partners, and colleagues.
Alongside Murphy and Givens, the movie is packed with a star-studded cast that included Halle Berry, Martin Lawrence, Chris Rock, David Alan Grier, Tisha Campbell, John Witherspoon, Lela Rochon, Grace Jones, and Eartha Kitt.
Released on June 28, 1992, what made Boomerang most special was not its comedic genius, but Murphy and Hudlin’s portrayal of African Americans of affluence. Most of the film’s main characters were financially successful, further proving that people of color were not monolithic, and that big budget films could be made without showing Black people as impoverished or struggling to get by.
Boomerang’s soundtrack became almost as iconic as the film itself, containing some of the era’s hits such as “Give U My Heart,” “Love Shoulda Brought You Home,” and the timeless ballad “End of the Road,” by Boyz II Men. The chart-topping album was RIAA-certified gold in August 1992 and eventually reached triple-platinum status three years later.
Since its release, the film’s cast has won several awards collectively, impacted popular culture, and dominated various facets of the entertainment industry. So, in celebration of its 30th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Boomerang – then and now.
Marcus Graham
Advertising executive Marcus Graham is the star of Boomerang, and a serial womanizer, prone to lying to seduce women but unwilling to commit until he finds the “perfect woman.”
Paramount Pictures
Eddie Murphy
Already a certified star in 1992, actor, comedian, writer, producer, and overall entertainer Eddie Murphy has become world renowned for his films, which included The Nutty Professor franchise, Dr. Dolittle, Dreamgirls, and Dolemite Is My Name.
Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards
Jacqueline Boyer
The confident and headstrong head of advertising at Lady Eloise cosmetics, who gives Marcus Graham a taste of his own medicine.
Robin Givens
After the release of Boomerang, Givens appeared in Toni Braxton’s music video “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” and also had roles in the films The Family That Preys, along with TV shows The Game, and House of Payne. She was most recently seen in season three of Batwoman.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Angela Lewis
The naive, optimistic artist initially served as a friend to Graham, but eventually transitioned into his love interest.
Halle Berry
The iconic Halle Berry became one of the greatest actresses of all time. She won a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe for her performance in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, and also became the first African American woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress in 2001.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Tyler Hawkins
Marcus’ loud and offensive friend in the film Boomerang.
Martin Lawrence
Shortly after the release of Boomerang, Fox premiered Martin, which catapulted this young comedian to superstardom. He appeared in such as Bad Boys 1 and 2, Life, and Big Momma’s House. In 2020, Lawrence reprised his role as Detective Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys for Life.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Gerard Jackson
The naïve and gentlemanly Jackson is Marcus’ other best friend who date’s Angela before becoming friends with her.
David Alan Grier
This U of Michigan and Yale graduate crafted a career spanning over 40 years and appeared in films such as Blankman, Jumanji, and Tales from the Hood. He is set to play Pastor Avery in the upcoming film, The Color Purple.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Bony T
The hilarious mailroom worker at Lady Eloise and admirer of Marcus’ exploits.
Chris Rock
Throughout the years, Rock has established himself as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time, releasing critically acclaimed specials on HBO, appearing in several films, and hosted the Academy Awards twice; in 2005 and 2016. In 2020, he starred in the fourth season of Fargo.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review
Yvonne
Marcus’ next-door neighbor and former love interest. She also provided some hilarious moments in the film.
Tisha Campbell
From 1992 to 1997, Campbell starred in the Fox comedy series Martin, as well as My Wife and Kids from 2001 – 2005 on ABC. She most recently appeared in the family musical film The J Team and continues to record music in her spare time.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
Mr. Jackson
As Gerard’s coordinating father, Mr. Jackson stole the show at Marcus’ Thanksgiving celebration.
John Witherspoon
A legend in the comedy game, Witherspoon subsequently appeared in shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Wayans Bros, and The Boondocks. He also shined as Craig’s (Ice Cube) father in the Friday franchise. He passed away in 2019.
Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Helen Strangé
The eccentric and free-willed Strangé collaborated with the Lady Eloise team to release a perfume line, and also provided classic comedic content in Boomerang.
Grace Jones
The model, singer and actress has conquered several forms of entertainment throughout her career and has become an icon in pop culture. She recently served as curator of the 27th edition of the Meltdown Festival, the UK’s longest-running artist-curated music festival.
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images
Lady Eloise
The figurehead of the Lady Eloise cosmetics brand and infamous cougar.
Eartha Kitt
The legendary Kitt had an almost 60-year career in show business, earning several Tony nominations and winning three Daytime Emmy Awards. Throughout her life, Kitt has been heralded for her talent and activism. She passed away in 2008.
Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images
Christie
The bubbly and upbeat Christie meets Marcus in a dog park, but their relationship doesn’t last long due to his obsession with “perfection.”
Lela Rochon
Rochon had starring roles in Waiting to Exhale, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, and Any Given Sunday. She was also a regular cast member in the WB sitcom, The Wayans Bros, and appeared in an episode of Issa Rae’s hit show Insecure in 2021.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
