‘Boomerang’ Turns 30: See The Film’s Cast Then And Now

Today marks 30 years since the release of the hilarious Eddie Murphy comedy, Boomerang. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the film put a modern and stylish twist on the classic phrase – “what goes around, comes around.”

The film chronicled the life and career of successful advertising executive Marcus Graham, a man known to seduce women but unwilling to commit until he finds one that he deems as perfect. Throughout Boomerang, he takes and breaks the hearts of several women, but meets his match in Jacqueline Boyer – played by Robin Givens – who ultimately gives him a taste of his own medicine. In what becomes a lesson in self-evaluation, Graham learns the meaning of true love in a journey filled with dozens of funny moments between friends, partners, and colleagues.

Alongside Murphy and Givens, the movie is packed with a star-studded cast that included Halle Berry, Martin Lawrence, Chris Rock, David Alan Grier, Tisha Campbell, John Witherspoon, Lela Rochon, Grace Jones, and Eartha Kitt.

Released on June 28, 1992, what made Boomerang most special was not its comedic genius, but Murphy and Hudlin’s portrayal of African Americans of affluence. Most of the film’s main characters were financially successful, further proving that people of color were not monolithic, and that big budget films could be made without showing Black people as impoverished or struggling to get by.

Boomerang’s soundtrack became almost as iconic as the film itself, containing some of the era’s hits such as “Give U My Heart,” “Love Shoulda Brought You Home,” and the timeless ballad “End of the Road,” by Boyz II Men. The chart-topping album was RIAA-certified gold in August 1992 and eventually reached triple-platinum status three years later.

Since its release, the film’s cast has won several awards collectively, impacted popular culture, and dominated various facets of the entertainment industry. So, in celebration of its 30th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Boomerang – then and now.