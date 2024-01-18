WATCH: Daniel Kaluuya And Kane Robinson Discuss New Film, ‘The Kitchen’

Set for a global release January 19 on Netflix, the film explores the growing gap between rich and poor in a dystopian London.

Directed by Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, The Kitchen tells the story of the gap between rich and poor in a dystopian London. The new film is set for release January 19 on Netflix.

The movie’s title, The Kitchen, derives from the community in which the plot revolves around. Here, audiences will meet Izi—played by Kane Robinson—who is living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. The film follows this unlikely pair as they struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them.

To commemorate the release of Netflix’s The Kitchen, Kaluuya and Robinson sat down with ESSENCE to discuss its creation, how the story came about, what viewers should expect, and more.