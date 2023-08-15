Netflix Releases Official Trailer For ‘Top Boy’ Season 3

Photo Credit: Chris Harris / Netflix

Today, Netflix announced that the return of Top Boy will premiere on September 7. After releasing the news, the streamer has dropped the official trailer along with first look images for the show’s third season.

In what will be the final chapter of this critically acclaimed series, viewers worldwide will find out who will reign supreme as the head of Summerhouse. Written and created by Ronan Bennett, Top Boy stars Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Simbiatu Ajikawo ‘Little Simz,’ Jasmine Jobson, Araloylin Oshunremi, Natalie Athanasiou, Saffron Hocking, Joshua Blisset, and Adwoa Aboah, with Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson joining the cast.

Myriam Raja and William Stefan Smith return to direct the final season. Raja directed episodes 1- 4 and the BAFTA Award-winning Smith directed the final two episodes.

Top Boy is executive produced by Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind for Cowboy Films, Ronan Bennett for Easter Partisan, and Yann Demange. The series is executive produced by Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur for DreamCrew Entertainment, along with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson for The SpringHill Company. Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson also serve as Executive Producers.

Take a look at the trailer for Top Boy: Season 3 above.

Top Boy S3. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023