Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for Best Supporting Actor during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards tonight. The British star won for his portrayal of Chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, and in his acceptance speech, he quoted another slain hero of the Black community: Nipsey Hussle.

“Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, we’re here to give ’til we’re empty,” Kaluuya stated. “And I gave everything.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 78th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Laura Dern presents the Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture award for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ to winner Daniel Kaluuya (accepting via video) onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Comedic duo Kenny and Keith Lucas began pitching the idea for Judas as far back as 2014 with director Shaka King coming on board as co-writer and director for the picture after working with the pair on a TV pilot in 2016. Ryan Coogler and Charles King came on as producers of the film which co-stars LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishaback.

Thirty-two-year-old Kalyuuya is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role by the Screen Actors Guild for his part as Hampton. Listen to Kaluuya’s Golden Globe acceptance speech in full in the video above.