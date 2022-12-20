WATCH: Ashanti Revisits A Cult Classic With ‘A New Diva’s Christmas Carol’

The songstress and actress opens up about her big holiday plans after a whirlwind year, and big plans for 2023

From performing at ESSENCE Festival of Culture, to releasing her first children’s book, to accepting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to using her voice to stand up for herself, Ashanti’s 2022 was full of big moments.

The songstress and actress sat with ESSENCE to talk all things holiday season, including some big plans to ring in the New Year and a new Holiday film to gather around and watch with family during your PTO days.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 19205 — Pictured: Ashanti — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

In addition to celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Ashanti, even re-recording it for full ownership, and releasing a new single with Yung Blue, Ashanti now stars in A NEW Diva’s Christmas Carol, a follow-up to the 2000 cult classic A Diva’s Christmas Carol starring Vanessa Williams.

“It’s a fun movie,” Ashanti shares. “It’s a family-oriented film with some amazing women.”

Co-starring Eva Marcille, Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens and Mel B., this iteration of the story finds Ashanti as Aphrodite, a diva with the love ballad of a generation, who now hates her creation and has grown bitter about performing it – due to her own personal trials and tribulations with family and romantic relationships. Now the meanest judge on a singing competition show, she must face her past, present, and potential future on Christmas to see the error of her ways.

“It’s a really good message that we all can relate to,” the songstress says of its message to overcome past pain and move in love.

A NEW Diva’s Christmas Carol is now paying and streaming via Vh1.